 Props to Holland! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Props to Holland!

I think many fans don’t appreciate Holland enough. He has rarely, ever played with a healthy defensive backfield, and has had to take a larger coverage/protection role.

He consistently makes an impact, hits hard and has a very solid understanding of the game, for such a young player.

We are fortunate to have him.
 
Jamesw said:
I think many fans don’t appreciate Holland enough. He has rarely, ever played with a healthy defensive backfield, and has had to take a larger coverage/protection role.

He consistently makes an impact, hits hard and has a very solid understanding of the game, for such a young player.

We are fortunate to have him.
Click to expand...
Agreed. Just wait until we don't have a safety of his caliber and then they will be wishing we had him back
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom