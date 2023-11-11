Props to Holland!

Agreed. Just wait until we don't have a safety of his caliber and then they will be wishing we had him backI think many fans don’t appreciate Holland enough. He has rarely, ever played with a healthy defensive backfield, and has had to take a larger coverage/protection role.
He consistently makes an impact, hits hard and has a very solid understanding of the game, for such a young player.
We are fortunate to have him.
Hoping the splash plays start to come after the bye.Not saying he isn’t playing well, but I’d like to see more impact plays