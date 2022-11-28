Props To Jason Sanders

I’ve been one of his biggest critics for a while now and rightfully so. But when he does what he’s supposed to do I’m going to give him credit just like I would harp on him if he didn’t.



He was excellent against Houston made all 3 of his FGs and all 3 XPs but the best part was not that he made it but they were all pretty much right down the middle. Much better form this time around. Hopefully this puts him on track to return to 2020 Sanders.