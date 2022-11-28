 Props To Jason Sanders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Props To Jason Sanders

I’ve been one of his biggest critics for a while now and rightfully so. But when he does what he’s supposed to do I’m going to give him credit just like I would harp on him if he didn’t.

He was excellent against Houston made all 3 of his FGs and all 3 XPs but the best part was not that he made it but they were all pretty much right down the middle. Much better form this time around. Hopefully this puts him on track to return to 2020 Sanders.
 
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Still don't trust him... even if he goes perfect the rest of the way.
 
Congrats to him on doing his job, hopefully it continues.
 
Not quite to being comfortable with him again but he’s gotta start somewhere. At least he has the rest of the season to regain everyone’s trust.
 
In general, kickers tend to be streaky. Hopefully, Sanders is back on track. I know a few years ago he was close to automatic.
 
I’m glad you made this post. I was looking at his stats on the year and his FG accuracy has gone up from 72% to 80% for the season over the last few weeks. He’s now 16-20 w 3 misses 50+. He’s getting it together and that’s great. When he was at 72% he was ranked 35th in the league. Now he’s got to be in the lower middle of the pack and climbing
 
