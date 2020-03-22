Prospects you are higher on than most

Wanted to hear some of your favorite prospects that you are higher on than most fans or scouts. Guys that you don't feel get talked about enough. Maybe not even a fit for our team but guys you think will be good pros. Here are 5 guys I like more than most people.



1. Evan Weaver Lb, run stopper & tackling machine, the guy just really knows the game. A leader that I want in a huddle, on the sidelines, in the film room & in the locker room.



2. Trajan Bandy Cb, confidence, dog, tough, leaves it all on the field. If he was taller is a 1st or second round pick. Love him &

Amik Robertson, Amik gets more love in general.



3. Darnay Holmes Cb, Big play guy, the moment or the game are never too big for him. Good things happen when he is on the field. Play him on the boundary or slot, some team is getting a Steal.



4. Jack Driscoll Rt/G, Iron man who started 47 Straight games does his job & is a better prospect that doesn't get enough love. Some times It's good when you don't hear alot about a lineman because that means he isn't making mistakes or penalties.



5. Benny Lemay Rb, Didn't have a great combine, but if you watch his film & don't love the guy? He is a tough runner who can run inside or out. A one cut guy who is tough to take down & is a natural as a reciever. Did it against big schools to, watch his Clemson game tape.



Let's hear about some of your guys? Love to hear feed back also on my Guys!