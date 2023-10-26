"Protecting players from themselves"

eightyone81
Anyone else pretty much over this catch phrase this season? I get that we don't want to make little things worse, but it seems like we have been extra babying / super conservative players all year . Off the top of my head X said he could have played this weekend. Connor Williams is always bugging coaches to play. Achane doesnt seem like he needed IR from his reactions and is more or less fine. I bet even if holland goes through concussion protocol he wont play..At some point this theory by our staff needs to be toned down a little bit and we need our players out there. Is it because of last year/ Tua ?? These guys are pro athletes and know their bodies..not 8th graders.
I remember the eagles having a huge injury report and almost all of them played
