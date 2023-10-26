 "Protecting players from themselves" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Protecting players from themselves"

eightyone81

eightyone81

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 7, 2010
Messages
204
Reaction score
320
Location
Charlotte NC
Anyone else pretty much over this catch phrase this season? I get that we don't want to make little things worse, but it seems like we have been extra babying / super conservative players all year . Off the top of my head X said he could have played this weekend. Connor Williams is always bugging coaches to play. Achane doesnt seem like he needed IR from his reactions and is more or less fine. I bet even if holland goes through concussion protocol he wont play..At some point this theory by our staff needs to be toned down a little bit and we need our players out there. Is it because of last year/ Tua ?? These guys are pro athletes and know their bodies..not 8th graders.

I remember the eagles having a huge injury report and almost all of them played
 
Last edited:
vagrantprodigy said:
I think it's more that the coaches want the guys health for the end of the season/playoffs. Before we were fighting just to get in, at this point I think the coaches feel like we are making the post season, and are trying to position the team to be ready for that.
Click to expand...
Ya but there is no guarantee that they make the playoffs. If guys are healthy enough to play then they need to be out there. These guys are grown men and shouldn't need to be babied.
 
Last edited:
eightyone81 said:
Anyone else pretty much over this catch phrase this season? I get that we don't want to make little things worse, but it seems like we have been extra babying / super conservative players all year . Off the top of my head X said he could have played this weekend. Connor Williams is always bugging coaches to play. Achane doesnt seem like he needed IR from his reactions and is more or less fine. I bet even if holland goes through concussion protocol he wont play..At some point this theory by our staff needs to be toned down a little bit and we need our players out there. Is it because of last year/ Tua ?? These guys are pro athletes and know their bodies..not 8th graders.

I remember the eagles having a huge injury report and almost all of them played
Click to expand...
You should fly to Miami and Tell McD how to coach. I'm certain your help will be appreciated.
 
E30M3 said:
I mean Connor thought he could go and look where that got him.
Click to expand...
Well he was able to play the whole game against the Giants and probably could have played in the last two games if he was allowed too.
 
Last edited:
vagrantprodigy said:
I think it's more that the coaches want the guys health for the end of the season/playoffs. Before we were fighting just to get in, at this point I think the coaches feel like we are making the post season, and are trying to position the team to be ready for that.
Click to expand...
I think this is what they are trying to do here, it's a long campaign and team health is the key to a successful end to the season. Trying to get player healthy and rested when needed should benefit the team overall. These division and conference games are very important though.
 
eightyone81 said:
Anyone else pretty much over this catch phrase this season? I get that we don't want to make little things worse, but it seems like we have been extra babying / super conservative players all year . Off the top of my head X said he could have played this weekend. Connor Williams is always bugging coaches to play. Achane doesnt seem like he needed IR from his reactions and is more or less fine. I bet even if holland goes through concussion protocol he wont play..At some point this theory by our staff needs to be toned down a little bit and we need our players out there. Is it because of last year/ Tua ?? These guys are pro athletes and know their bodies..not 8th graders.

I remember the eagles having a huge injury report and almost all of them played
Click to expand...
I remember when Jimmy Johnson was coaching this team. His motto was "you can't make the club from the tub."
We didn't have many injuries
 
I was going to post something like this in the Cracraft thread. I think we are being super-nancy with these injuries this year. I get it: the coach wants everyone to sit until they are literally 100%.

The problem is that they are burning up available short-term IR spots like crazy and have used nearly all of them and we're not even halfway through the season!

Guys like Conor Williams, Xavien Howard, and Achane seemed like injuries that could have kept them out for 2-3 weeks. Did we really need to IR every single one of them? Is this roster so put together with duct tape and bailing wire that we can't keep players on the active roster with merely an OUT designation for a couple of weeks?
 
Tailgun said:
I was going to post something like this in the Cracraft thread. I think we are being super-nancy with these injuries this year. I get it: the coach wants everyone to sit until they are literally 100%.

The problem is that they are burning up available short-term IR spots like crazy and have used nearly all of them and we're not even halfway through the season!

Guys like Conor Williams, Xavien Howard, and Achane seemed like injuries that could have kept them out for 2-3 weeks. Did we really need to IR every single one of them? Is this roster so put together with duct tape and bailing wire that we can't keep players on the active roster with merely an OUT designation for a couple of weeks?
Click to expand...
I didn't think Williams and Howard were IR guys.

I agree though. I think we err on the side of caution way too much. Let them play if they think they're up to it.
 
Tailgun said:
I was going to post something like this in the Cracraft thread. I think we are being super-nancy with these injuries this year. I get it: the coach wants everyone to sit until they are literally 100%.

The problem is that they are burning up available short-term IR spots like crazy and have used nearly all of them and we're not even halfway through the season!

Guys like Conor Williams, Xavien Howard, and Achane seemed like injuries that could have kept them out for 2-3 weeks. Did we really need to IR every single one of them? Is this roster so put together with duct tape and bailing wire that we can't keep players on the active roster with merely an OUT designation for a couple of weeks?
Click to expand...
Yeah when I played and someone dislocated their shoulder we would just pin him down and pop it back in. If u kicked him in the balls he wouldn't feel his shoulder. Try it sometime.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom