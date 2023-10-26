"Protecting players from themselves"

I was going to post something like this in the Cracraft thread. I think we are being super-nancy with these injuries this year. I get it: the coach wants everyone to sit until they are literally 100%.



The problem is that they are burning up available short-term IR spots like crazy and have used nearly all of them and we're not even halfway through the season!



Guys like Conor Williams, Xavien Howard, and Achane seemed like injuries that could have kept them out for 2-3 weeks. Did we really need to IR every single one of them? Is this roster so put together with duct tape and bailing wire that we can't keep players on the active roster with merely an OUT designation for a couple of weeks?