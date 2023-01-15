 Proud of this Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Proud of this Team

Ren

Ren

I said this before halftime in the game thread.

I'm proud of how this team played today. Everyone everywhere expected this game to be a blowout. Even if you were the most optimistic, you still knew the odds were drastically stacked against them. But they fought hard, didn't give up, and made this a good game, despite all the injuries and challenges.

I'm proud of this team. It's has been a fun year. I can't wait to see what this team can do next year.
 
*Demi*God*

*Demi*God*

Ren said:
I said this before halftime in the game thread.

I'm proud of how this team played today. Everyone everywhere expected this game to be a blowout. Even if you were the most optimistic, you still knew the odds were drastically stacked against them. But they fought hard, didn't give up, and made this a good game, despite all the injuries and challenges.

I'm proud of this team. It's has been a fun year. I can't wait to see what this team can do next year.
Exactly…well said
 
Geordie

Geordie

Geordie
I said this before halftime in the game thread.

I'm proud of how this team played today. Everyone everywhere expected this game to be a blowout. Even if you were the most optimistic, you still knew the odds were drastically stacked against them. But they fought hard, didn't give up, and made this a good game, despite all the injuries and challenges.

I'm proud of this team. It's has been a fun year. I can't wait to see what this team can do next year.
Click to expand...

Yep, the guys gave everything. In the end we just got a little unlucky down the stretch. Thought the refs should have given Hill the 1st and then they gave the Bills a dodgy 1st which handed them the win. Refs were pretty awful today tbh.
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

Yep, lost the battle with at least one arm tied behind our back. Major progress in the AFC East War in my opinion. Protect Tua's coconut and we are looking at a bright future. Great playoff experience for the young guys. Big difference today with McD calling plays, I'll bet Skylar's Dad does the 15 hour drive home as a proud Papa, commendable effort by the young man. A few of those drops get caught and it's a different game.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Played fantastic today. Everyone had us being blown out and to scare the hell out of Bills fans for 3 quarters was great to see. Just heartbreaking so close that a lot of “what ifs” come into the play.
 
NJPHINFAN79

NJPHINFAN79

Very proud of the team, just hate the ending. A delay on the easiest call In sports….it’s really that bad
 
1

1972forever

I went into the game hoping they would’t get blown out. Obviously I wanted them to win but honestly my expectations were low with all the injuries and Thompson at QB.

I was extremely happy with the way the entire team showed up and nearly pulled an amazing upset. I said before the game that I was happy with this season, no matter what happened today.

This has been the most enjoyable season in the past two decades for me as a Dolphin fan and I am already looking forward to the 2023 season when Tua and the other injured starters return to the playing field.
 
mandal24

mandal24

Love this team and proud as hell for the way we fought. Fix some things and ***PROTECT TUA*** with everything we got and we're super bowl contenders.
 
