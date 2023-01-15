Ren
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2006
- Messages
- 3,221
- Reaction score
- 6,694
I said this before halftime in the game thread.
I'm proud of how this team played today. Everyone everywhere expected this game to be a blowout. Even if you were the most optimistic, you still knew the odds were drastically stacked against them. But they fought hard, didn't give up, and made this a good game, despite all the injuries and challenges.
I'm proud of this team. It's has been a fun year. I can't wait to see what this team can do next year.
