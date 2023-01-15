Proud of this Team

I went into the game hoping they would’t get blown out. Obviously I wanted them to win but honestly my expectations were low with all the injuries and Thompson at QB.



I was extremely happy with the way the entire team showed up and nearly pulled an amazing upset. I said before the game that I was happy with this season, no matter what happened today.



This has been the most enjoyable season in the past two decades for me as a Dolphin fan and I am already looking forward to the 2023 season when Tua and the other injured starters return to the playing field.