On one hand I’m very disgusted with the play calling errors and undisciplined penalties. On the other, I’m super proud of this team and the fight that they showed today. The Dolphins would’ve definitely won this game with Tua if it broke the same way.



Boyer needs to go. I don’t care about the defensive adjustments in the 2nd half. It’s too little too late. I was baffled when they were running cover 0 with the secondary 10 yards off the ball. The talent on this defense is way too good for the product that they put on the field this season. Sure the Dolphins were destroyed by injuries this season (Brandon Jones hurt a lot), but too many times the defensive play calling and inability to adjust killed them. This defense is a few pieces away from being elite. The defensive line was fantastic. The Dolphins didn’t allow a running back to rush for over 100 yards all season. Xavien Howard is clearly still injured too. If he can get back to healthy and they can get another solid CB to move Kader Kohou to nickel, this defense would be light years better. Not to mention if they get one true instinctual linebacker.



If I’m the Dolphins (outside of improving LG) I’m putting the majority of the off season into improving the defense. The offense is great when Tua is on the field. I agree with what somebody else said too: maybe Karate or Jui Jitsu could help him learn to break his falls. He is the least graceful QB when it comes to falling properly. I don’t buy the injury prone stuff though, because why were Skylar and Teddy both consistently getting injured too?



I’m still in on McDaniel, but there has to be some serious self reflection about fixing the teams discipline, not abandoning the run, and situational play calling.



For the people who were saying “I’d rather just lose than be embarrassed in the playoffs”. I too thought we were going to be destroyed, but the importance of the young core getting playoff experience was crucial. Especially a hard fought game against a super bowl favorite. This is go to be a long offseason, but i can feel proud knowing that the Dolphins left it all on the field. The Dolphins are few pieces away from being serious contenders next year. I for one am excited about the prospects. Fins up!!!!