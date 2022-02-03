Proud to be a Dolphins fan

I've stopped watching the NFL for a few years now, but I've always had a soft spot in my heart for the Dolphins. Sure, they were never on the highlights I would see posted around the internet, and nobody really talked about them except for a "Hey, how are the dolphins doing?" from people who knew I was a fins fan at which point I would have to awkwardly laugh and say "I don't really know, I don't watch anymore" but hey, they were still my favorite team, no matter how absurdly dysfunctional they always were.To be honest, even that dysfunctionality ended up growing on me after all my years watching the Dolphins. I probably wouldn't have stopped watching, if it wasn't for the NFL as a whole becoming unbearable.Then what happens? To my surprise, I hear about Brian Flores being exiled out of nowhere. Well, typical Dolphins. What's next? Flores decides to abandon his career, and begins blabbing about literal game-rigging shenanigans? Wait what? Shenanigans that are apparently commonplace throughout the league? Wow, that perfectly explains all the objectively terrible coaches and front office execs who continue to get hired for their excellent jobs of... losing games? Holy **** it all makes sense now.is why so many fans seem like they would make better decisions than NFL owners and front offices. Because they aren't playing the same game. Fans want to win, and businesses only want to sell their product. Even if it's not ethical. Even if it's not. And now the NFL as a whole is looking for scapegoats, before somebody decides to investigate thefor any illegal activities.Hahahahaha. The NFL does such a wonderful job covering up their own **** every day, but it seems evenunderestimated the Dolphins circus troupe. I'm sure the league wants to push off all the consequences onto the Dolphins for allowing a coach to go loco, and any other organization that gets in the way. But will that really be enough? Maybe they can avoidpunishment that way (along with a few bribes) but will the average viewer keep watching if the entire NFL gets dragged through the mud with this scandal? I hope not. I hope the dysfunction continues. I hope the entire league gets **** on over this. And if there's one thing I truly believe in, it's the Dolphins' ability to fuel dysfunction.That's why I'm proud to be a Dolphins fan.