 PS Game 1: The Rookies | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PS Game 1: The Rookies

Feverdream

Feverdream

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
16,093
Reaction score
42,554
Paul is gonna start next year, and he's going to be good. We saw that tonight. McMorris looks like a starting box safety... Wright is an every down weapon. He'll start soon. Malik looks like a keeper.

...and Chop and Kamara were inactive. They sat with Miami's starters tonight.

This is looking like one of our best drafts in years. It was just one preseason game, but they were GOOD.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom