PS Game 1: The Rookies

Paul is gonna start next year, and he's going to be good. We saw that tonight. McMorris looks like a starting box safety... Wright is an every down weapon. He'll start soon. Malik looks like a keeper.
...and Chop and Kamara were inactive. They sat with Miami's starters tonight.
This is looking like one of our best drafts in years. It was just one preseason game, but they were GOOD.
