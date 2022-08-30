PSA: No, *insert player here* will not make us regret cutting him.

The only training camp cuts that ever remotely bit us in the ass(that I can recall) were Chris Hogan and Raheem Mostert.

Hogan flamed out of the NFL after 3 years, Mostert is currently a Dolphin.



Preston Williams will continue to not amount to anything,

Kindley will continue to eat himself out of the league.

Bowden might catch on somewhere.



Sony Michel will still suck.

Yes Belichick will probably grab a player for intel its not like that helped him lately, considering the Pats havent beaten us in nearly two years.



Anyway, thanks for coming to my TED talk