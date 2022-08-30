 PSA: No, *insert player here* will not make us regret cutting him. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PSA: No, *insert player here* will not make us regret cutting him.

Mike13

Mike13

I am a golden god
Joined
Apr 27, 2005
Messages
23,751
Reaction score
1,260
Age
34
Location
Miami, FL
The only training camp cuts that ever remotely bit us in the ass(that I can recall) were Chris Hogan and Raheem Mostert.
Hogan flamed out of the NFL after 3 years, Mostert is currently a Dolphin.

Preston Williams will continue to not amount to anything,
Kindley will continue to eat himself out of the league.
Bowden might catch on somewhere.

Sony Michel will still suck.
Yes Belichick will probably grab a player for intel its not like that helped him lately, considering the Pats havent beaten us in nearly two years.

Anyway, thanks for coming to my TED talk
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
17,347
Reaction score
8,752
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
This is a really silly thread. Just last year we cut a number of veteran linemen who ended up playing far more effective snaps than our line which was historically bad. And that's just a recent example.

Yeah, few guys who get cut before the season end up being stars. But that doesn't mean they couldn't have played effective snaps for this team. They can't all be stars like Byron Jones and his 4 career picks, after all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom