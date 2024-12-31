PTA and Tua

Hello all, PTA is a real thing, post traumatic arthritis, that is, mine set in 5 months after my Tri Mal Fracture. With this experience I knew that drafting Tua would not be a long term solution. We now hear, " limited movement" etc. So the young man is contending with a weird probability for concussions and looming PTA, it is unfortunate, but at least he got a bag. The PTA is untreatable, hip replacement maybe, but that is about it. The concussions, well I would figure at least one a year. This edition of the Fins is on it's last leg, one more year and it is done. By the way the D is not so hot but is in the top 10 of points against, the O not so much, points for.



The Sadly Disappointed VIPER