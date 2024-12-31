 PTA and Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PTA and Tua

Trade Viper

Trade Viper

Wicked Stop Hunter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 2, 2009
Messages
953
Reaction score
1,102
Location
The Palatial VIPER Ranch and Estate
Hello all, PTA is a real thing, post traumatic arthritis, that is, mine set in 5 months after my Tri Mal Fracture. With this experience I knew that drafting Tua would not be a long term solution. We now hear, " limited movement" etc. So the young man is contending with a weird probability for concussions and looming PTA, it is unfortunate, but at least he got a bag. The PTA is untreatable, hip replacement maybe, but that is about it. The concussions, well I would figure at least one a year. This edition of the Fins is on it's last leg, one more year and it is done. By the way the D is not so hot but is in the top 10 of points against, the O not so much, points for.

The Sadly Disappointed VIPER
 
