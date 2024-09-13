 Punters are people too | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Punters are people too

tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
939
Reaction score
1,952
Love being aggressive but to always opt to go for it when the game script and situation doesn't dictate it, is getting old.

Something that I think was a theme weeks 1 and 2 but don't know that he'll learn from it.

When your conversion rate is this abysmal, there's no reason to keep putting your defense is a bad spot.
 
It would be different if we had a good offense that could pick up short yardage but everyone knows that we will run a FB dive
 
IMO, there's new trend in the NFL. That is when you get a 4th down just out of FG range, it's to go for it. Your going to give the ball away anyway and a large percentage of punts come back to at least the 20YL, the change in possession/ field position is not that much different. Why not take a chance that you maintain possession and eventually score. It's an offensive game, the rules are slanted and called that way, the odds are in your favor if you have a decent O.
 
