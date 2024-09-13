Punters are people too

tggeorge
Active Roster
Love being aggressive but to always opt to go for it when the game script and situation doesn't dictate it, is getting old.
Something that I think was a theme weeks 1 and 2 but don't know that he'll learn from it.
When your conversion rate is this abysmal, there's no reason to keep putting your defense is a bad spot.
