Punting Solution

Need some input from the football gurus on this site. Seems like a simple solution to help the ST punt returns issue is for our punter to kick the ball OUT OF BOUNDS.



Specifically, tell the punter: "Kick it as far as you can to the sideline and angle it so it goes out of bounds". Call either Punt LEFT or Punt RIGHT, whichever is best at the time considering wind, etc.



Benefits : It goes 50 yards and OOB or it pins the returner to the sideline which should serve to further limit the returns. Kicking it down the middle usually results in a TB or big return, so why not try something different?



I was a HS punter and every time I kicked it 45+ yards & OOB or inside the 10 I got a sticker on the ol' Helmet. Not that hard if that's ALL you have to do and practice it EVERY DAY..... Just Sayin'



Also, on Kickoffs, why not kick it as high as you can and make it come down ~ the 5 yard line on the hash. Should be able to keep them short of the 25