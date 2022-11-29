 Punting Solution | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Punting Solution

Perfect72

Perfect72

It's Only Happened ONCE!
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,237
Reaction score
267
Location
Florida
Need some input from the football gurus on this site. Seems like a simple solution to help the ST punt returns issue is for our punter to kick the ball OUT OF BOUNDS.

Specifically, tell the punter: "Kick it as far as you can to the sideline and angle it so it goes out of bounds". Call either Punt LEFT or Punt RIGHT, whichever is best at the time considering wind, etc.

Benefits: It goes 50 yards and OOB or it pins the returner to the sideline which should serve to further limit the returns. Kicking it down the middle usually results in a TB or big return, so why not try something different?

I was a HS punter and every time I kicked it 45+ yards & OOB or inside the 10 I got a sticker on the ol' Helmet. Not that hard if that's ALL you have to do and practice it EVERY DAY..... Just Sayin'

Also, on Kickoffs, why not kick it as high as you can and make it come down ~ the 5 yard line on the hash. Should be able to keep them short of the 25
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,704
Reaction score
7,978
What problem? League average for punt returns is 8.7 and Miami allows 10 yards per return. Is that 1.3 difference really a problem worth addressing. I would be more concerned about Miami averaging 5.5 yards per return, and I'm not really too concerned about that with the way the offense moves the ball.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom