PUP list additions

So they all join Needham (who was not a surprise given his injury last year). Wondering if the other guys are really hurt or what
 
Armstead is the one I wondered about all off season. There is a guy from the lions who played with same toe injury last year. Played through it same as armstead. He said it is now always just going to hurt and be painful. I am wondering if this is the toe still
 
That sounds miserable
 
Any insight as to whether he’s injured? Same goes for Wynn

Edit : as in a new injury or just resting him
I don’t think a player needs to be on the PUP list in order to rest.....there has to be some type of injury I'd think
 
Agree
If we put guys on pup just to rest the nfl would take every draft pick we had away
 
