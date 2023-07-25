PUP list additions

royalshank
Armstead, Tanner Connor and someone else on PUP just now
Any insight as to whether he’s injured? Same goes for WynnYep. They can be active at any time. TA doesn't need TC. Keep him fresh.
That sounds miserableArmstead is the one I wondered about all off season. There is a guy from the lions who played with same toe injury last year. Played through it same as armstead. He said it is now always just going to hurt and be painful. I am wondering if this is the toe still
I think it’s resting. Why let him get dinged up in camp? Wrap him, Hill, and waddle in bubble wrap until mid AugustAny insight as to whether he’s injured? Same goes for Wynn
Edit : as in a new injury or just resting him
I don’t think a player needs to be on the PUP list in order to rest.....there has to be some type of injury I'd thinkAny insight as to whether he’s injured? Same goes for Wynn
Edit : as in a new injury or just resting him
But can’t they rest without being on that list?I think it’s resting. Why let him get dinged up in camp? Wrap him, Hill, and waddle in bubble wrap until mid August
AgreeI don’t think a player needs to be on the PUP list in order to rest.....there has to be some type of injury I'd think