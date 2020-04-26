Pursue Britt and/or Fluker

I feel like we still need a OT. Davis isn’t great and the rookie, we’ll he’s a rookie starting at LT who prob shouldn’t have been drafted that high. Who’s behind those 2? Really no one
 
I would love a vet at this point to bring into camp. I can’t imagine even half these draft picks being ready by week 1
 
I think the plan is starting Davis and Jackson this year, but if you wanted to bring in a vet to compete with Davenport and maybe hold down the reserve tackle spot maybe. Remember Davenport is still young, has a little experience and could still become a decent reserve.
 
Seattle consistency has one of the worst OL in the league, I'd rather not pickup players from a garbage OL.
 
Robert hunt is starting at right tackle and Jackson will be starting at left tackle. Davis will be battling it out with Kindley for starter at right guard.
 
If Tua isnt starting this year, go ahead and start Jackson, Kindley and Hunt.

Maybe we get another Top 5 pick next year lol
 
Expect to see more of these vet cuts since teams drafted their replacements. Especially think some WRs will be cut since so many were drafted. I think we grab a cut veteran WR.
 
I don't think Hunt is an NFL tackle. I guess there's not harm in looking at him there and then moving him inside, but still wise I think he's 4 times a a better prospect at guard than tackle.
 
I don’t think it’s that black and white. Davis can play RT and RG, I think all 3 will be competing for 2 spots with the end result being Davis at RT and hunt at RG to start the year. That’s if there’s even football
 
I cant believe you guys keep mouthing this stuff of being shutdown in September. EWfXQPFU0AA3XBk.jpeg

Today in California.

Now if only the twatter mob would be consistent with their faux outrage.
 
