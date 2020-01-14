Every time I go to a new page, I get asked for permission to enable push notifications. I don't want to. I close this window each time. But then another window stays there, with seemingly no ability to close it, stating that it's recommended to enable them. This blocks me from opening the chat, which is located in the bottom right. And, it's just downright annoying.



Is there a way to permanently remove this? I don't want push notifications. I shouldn't have to keep stating it.