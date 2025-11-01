Put yourself in champ Kelly’s position

You have 5 days to make impressions for this job. You want to be long term gm. You are not going to just sit around and do nothing at trade deadline.



It his only chance to make impression to Ross that he is man for job



My opinion is making trades to just make trades is not smart and won’t get value.



Hopefully he is smart about this doesn’t just make trades to show Ross they he got him some assets for draft and deserves job



Phillips Chubb Douglas wright I am okay with. But I would not move waddle or achane now. I know others disagree



But this this very interesting just from human nature standpoint. You basically got the trade deadline to make impression and that’s it. Human nature would lead to many people trying to make impression and not sit in office doing nothing. Just don’t be desperate is my advice to him. The other gms are sharks swimming around the dolphins roster. Hope Kelly is smart about this