 Put yourself in champ Kelly’s position | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Put yourself in champ Kelly’s position

bane

bane

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
5,971
Reaction score
8,560
Age
49
You have 5 days to make impressions for this job. You want to be long term gm. You are not going to just sit around and do nothing at trade deadline.

It his only chance to make impression to Ross that he is man for job

My opinion is making trades to just make trades is not smart and won’t get value.

Hopefully he is smart about this doesn’t just make trades to show Ross they he got him some assets for draft and deserves job

Phillips Chubb Douglas wright I am okay with. But I would not move waddle or achane now. I know others disagree

But this this very interesting just from human nature standpoint. You basically got the trade deadline to make impression and that’s it. Human nature would lead to many people trying to make impression and not sit in office doing nothing. Just don’t be desperate is my advice to him. The other gms are sharks swimming around the dolphins roster. Hope Kelly is smart about this
 
bane said:
You have 5 days to make impressions for this job. You want to be long term gm. You are not going to just sit around and do nothing at trade deadline.

It his only chance to make impression to Ross that he is man for job

My opinion is making trades to just make trades is not smart and won’t get value.

Hopefully he is smart about this doesn’t just make trades to show Ross they he got him some assets for draft and deserves job

Phillips Chubb Douglas wright I am okay with. But I would not move waddle or achane now. I know others disagree

But this this very interesting just from human nature standpoint. You basically got the trade deadline to make impression and that’s it. Human nature would lead to many people trying to make impression and not sit in office doing nothing. Just don’t be desperate is my advice to him. The other gms are sharks swimming around the dolphins roster. Hope Kelly is smart about this
Click to expand...
I think you’re spot on, about Kelly’s position. I would look at trade offers on Phillips, Chub and older vets, but not overdo it. Show intelligence and discipline but most of all, show a strategic team building and continual improvement plan.
 
His first and only pitch needs to be that we are playing for Super Bowl. Each game, each acquisition. We are competing, for Super Bowl.

First move is the quarterback. Tua nor WIlson not Ewers are in the plans for the Super Bowl run. He should get one QB in a trade or off of practice squad that will be a part of the Super Bowl run.

Second move, work with the head to coach to hire the defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl run.

Focus, vision, competence, action, Super Bowl.
 
It appears the most likely players that could be traded, (if you believe rumors) are Phillips and Fitzpatrick. Both have reasonable contracts and teams appear interested. If Phillips and his acquiring team, can agree on an extension, it could net Miami a relatively high pick. As for Fitzpatrick, I think a 4th/5th could be in play. Especially with another years left on his contract.
 
There's the deadline but there's also plenty of time to make a good impression. Like picking players from waivers that become contributors, like Seiler in 2019.


Agreed that we need picks for vets than won't be part of our future but we also need cheap talent for 2026 as we are in salary cap. Who knows, one of those might become a cornerstone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom