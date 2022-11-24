QB breakdown videos

Okay so I’ve been watching a ton of football breakdowns this year because we’re finally fun to watch. Highly recommend watching every Tim Jenkins and JT O’Sullivan breakdowns of Tua. My goodness he’s playing even better than his numbers and live game plays look. The nuances, decision making, accuracy and pocket presence are all mind boggling. Waddle is good, Hill is unreal, Mcdaniels play calling us Phenomenal, but OMG Tua is ridiculous too. And he’s been consistently unreal this year it’s not a fluke he’s ELITE