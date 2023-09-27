 QB- C. Ward- Washington St | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB- C. Ward- Washington St

I have been really liking him more and more this year, seeing a good amount of development with this kid. Seems to even have a good head on his shoulders.

Still needs to learn a lot with his feet, lower half & top half together.... but he is improving and dropping some beautifully accurate and timed throws.

Just curious if you have been able to watch much of Cam Ward, and your thoughts on him???
 
