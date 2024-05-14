 QB Comparison: Tua vs Goff | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Comparison: Tua vs Goff

killerb58

killerb58

Master of Reality
Joined
Dec 14, 2010
Messages
46
Reaction score
26
Location
South Carolina
Dolphins fan for years. I am not a rah rah guy for players. I am a team fan. But, let's talk about the hot topic one last time.

Expected deal coming Tua's way: Goff just signed a big 4 year $212 million deal, of which $170 mil is guaranteed.

So with that said, lets compare the two on performance over the last two years:

Tua - TD. Int . QB. Ratio / Goff . TD. Int . QB Ratio
54. 22. 102.9 59. 19. 98.6
W - L. 19-11 / 0-1 playoffs . W - L 21-13. / 2-1 playoffs


When looking at bothg you can clearly see how close they are in comparison. Based on this, one could guess that Tua should find a deal coming his way in the range of a 4 year deal from 48 -51 million per year. Dolphins would be smart to front load it and match the guaranteed that Goff got from Detroit.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
You give Tua 50 mil you won’t have him play with Tyreek because they’d account for 100 mil between the two of them. He’ll have to prove he can play without him.
 
I think he may get a tad bit more. I'd be thrilled if he was at or just under Goff's but I don't think so.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
You give Tua 50 mil you won’t have him play with Tyreek because they’d account for 100 mil between the two of them. He’ll have to prove he can play without him.
Click to expand...
What's your alternative at this point?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom