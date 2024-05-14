QB Comparison: Tua vs Goff

killerb58
Dolphins fan for years. I am not a rah rah guy for players. I am a team fan. But, let's talk about the hot topic one last time.
Expected deal coming Tua's way: Goff just signed a big 4 year $212 million deal, of which $170 mil is guaranteed.
So with that said, lets compare the two on performance over the last two years:
Tua - TD. Int . QB. Ratio / Goff . TD. Int . QB Ratio
54. 22. 102.9 59. 19. 98.6
W - L. 19-11 / 0-1 playoffs . W - L 21-13. / 2-1 playoffs
When looking at bothg you can clearly see how close they are in comparison. Based on this, one could guess that Tua should find a deal coming his way in the range of a 4 year deal from 48 -51 million per year. Dolphins would be smart to front load it and match the guaranteed that Goff got from Detroit.
