QB Futility

January 8th, 2017---Matt Moore (12 pts)



January 4th, 2009---Chad Pennington (9 pts)



January 13th, 2002---Jay Fielder (3 pts)



January 6th, 2001---Jay Fiedler (0 pts)



Our last four playoff games, starting quarterbacks and offensive points scored. 22 ****ing years. One touchdown. 24 points.



It all starts at the top with lack of vision. Ownership has not demanded more from his GM and coaches. Simple and easy. Wrong higher after wrong higher, and here we stand after two plus decades. Josh Allen will probably score more than one touchdown and 24 points this weekend!



When will it ever turn for us...