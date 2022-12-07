 QB future is looking good | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB future is looking good

Jamesw

Jamesw

Sep 8, 2019
1,201
3,380
59
Bangkok
It's very cool to see how Tua, Herbert and Allen are all maturing and becoming top tier QBs. The future of the league with regard to the QB position really seems to be loaded for the next 5-10 years.
Sunday, I will be frantically cheering our Fins and Tua. I hope we crush the Bolts. I'm also capable of appreciating Herberts talent as long as we WIN! I'll do the same thing regarding Allen when we play the Jills.

Phins Up!
 
royalshank

royalshank

Mar 13, 2006
21,395
22,838
New Jersey
AMakados10 said:
We should include Burrow and Hurts since they were part of the Tua and Herbert draft class too.

Crazy what that QB draft class is accomplishing in year 3.
Every so often you get a class like this one. Was the last one 2005 w Eli, Rivers and Big Ben?
 
