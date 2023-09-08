 QB Most Over-Hyped Position in Sports/Wide open AFC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Most Over-Hyped Position in Sports/Wide open AFC

Qb's get way too much credit and take too much blame.
Look at Mahomes with garbage receivers and just an ok running game.
See the Marino yrs with no running game and no defense.
Football especially at higher levels need all phases of the game including coaching to be successful.

On a great note the AFC is wide open Dolphin fans.
The Chiefs look more like a first round playoff out than a Super Bowl contender.

Can't wait to see the rest of the competition starting Sunday to get an early gauge on who we are going to have to compete against
come Dec/Jan.

I can't believe I"m going into this season thinking deep playoff run instead of maybe sneaking in the playoffs or the seasoning ending at week
10.
 
Are you a new fan to the NFL??? So let’s go back to the beginning. You see in 1972 there was a team called the Miami Dolphins and let me tell you……..…..………
………….……….
 
C l u t c H 385 said:
Already planning the Chiefs demise when 2 of their 3 best players were out...🤣🤣🤣
Well one has a legit knee issue and the other wants a contract, if they both aren't back quick and at 100%, dropping a few games could prove crucial in a stacked AFC.

And oh yeah, they play Jax next week...
 
So you’re making this assessment after one gsme? If anything kadarius toney really hurt his team tonight.
 
Week 1 is always the best indicator of the entire season. Like remember when the Chiefs started like 1-2 and then went 3-4? That season was a bust for them. Never recovered!
 
Overreacting Schitts Creek GIF by CBC
 
C l u t c H 385 said:
Already planning the Chiefs demise when 2 of their 3 best players were out...🤣🤣🤣
Yep. They also dropped several key catchable passes. You can’t blame that on Mahomes. But I give credit to the Lions. Great win by them.
 
Another funny thing is that Goff played ZERO plays in the preseason. Does the preseason mean anything for the starters or not?
 
Yeah I get Kelcey was out but, there receiving core certainly does not look big time at all.

No one is saying they are going to be trash just the rest of the AFC has caught up to them
and from a talent level they may have taken a half-step back.

They are certainly not a team I feared like last yr along with the Bengals.

I fear the Jags and Bengals more than I fear them.
 
bdizzle00 said:
Yep. They also dropped several key catchable passes. You can’t blame that on Mahomes. But I give credit to the Lions. Great win by them.
Why I say the O/line, Receivers, Offensive Coaching have just as much sometimes more of a Qb's success or failure than the actual Qb.
.
Not a knock on Mahomes at all.
Let that offense talent start to continuously dwindle, let that defense start to get a few more holes
and in a few seasons people will be talking about Mahomes just being an ordinary good Qb.

Fans and Media hype that position up way to much
 
bdizzle00 said:
Yep. They also dropped several key catchable passes. You can’t blame that on Mahomes. But I give credit to the Lions. Great win by them.
Yup, just like every sports media outlet NFL network, ESPN, Youtube podcast but, I just don't get paid to do it lol. It's what we do as sports fans or sports media. I take it you don't do much water cooler talk, barbershop or bar talk with the boys.
RastaMan407 said:
So you’re making this assessment after one gsme? If anything kadarius toney really hurt his team tonight
bdizzle00 said:
Another funny thing is that Goff played ZERO plays in the preseason. Does the preseason mean anything for the starters or not?
not really, not if all starters sat and allowed the 22-53 be settled during the preseason.
 
