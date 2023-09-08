QB Most Over-Hyped Position in Sports/Wide open AFC

Qb's get way too much credit and take too much blame.

Look at Mahomes with garbage receivers and just an ok running game.

See the Marino yrs with no running game and no defense.

Football especially at higher levels need all phases of the game including coaching to be successful.



On a great note the AFC is wide open Dolphin fans.

The Chiefs look more like a first round playoff out than a Super Bowl contender.



Can't wait to see the rest of the competition starting Sunday to get an early gauge on who we are going to have to compete against

come Dec/Jan.



I can't believe I"m going into this season thinking deep playoff run instead of maybe sneaking in the playoffs or the seasoning ending at week

10.