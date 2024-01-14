 Qb needs to be like Forrest | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Qb needs to be like Forrest

Our qb needs to be like Forrest. What I mean by that is this. We just played 3 teams where there qb put there team on there back. Forrest ran into jungle with bullets and bombs all around and pulled everyone to safety. I just watched Jackson, Allen and Mahomes do that. Unfortunately Tua was Bubba laying in grass waiting for someone to carry him.
Tua can be a really good qb. I’ve realized he will never be Forrest. Those qb willed there teams to victory. Unfortunately there’s only a few of those guys on the planet. It sucks! I was a huge Tua supporter. I’ve realized he will never win us a SB. I’m just so frustrated. The Miami Blue Balls
 
