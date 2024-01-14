Loyd Christmas
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2022
- Messages
- 227
- Reaction score
- 836
- Age
- 52
- Location
- Ft.Myers
Our qb needs to be like Forrest. What I mean by that is this. We just played 3 teams where there qb put there team on there back. Forrest ran into jungle with bullets and bombs all around and pulled everyone to safety. I just watched Jackson, Allen and Mahomes do that. Unfortunately Tua was Bubba laying in grass waiting for someone to carry him.
Tua can be a really good qb. I’ve realized he will never be Forrest. Those qb willed there teams to victory. Unfortunately there’s only a few of those guys on the planet. It sucks! I was a huge Tua supporter. I’ve realized he will never win us a SB. I’m just so frustrated. The Miami Blue Balls
