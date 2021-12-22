 QB Next Year - Backup? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Next Year - Backup?

Ok, so OBVIOSLY Tua is our QB for the future. But, knowing his injury history, what do we do to address this situation next year? Best guess is Briskett is gone so... Draft, FA? We must bring someone in to step in if needed. But IMO I think we should spend a relatively high resource on it. What say you?

Like I've said before, Tuas injury history was my biggest concern. So for me, we really need to address this situation for that reason alone. My pick for FA would be Nick Foles. For the draft, I would pick Tanner Mckee from Stanford. 6-6 228 lbs and should be a second or 3rd rounder.

Sorry for starting ANOTHER Tua thread
 
Nexts years BACKUP QB? Really? Gotta give u a lot of credit for getting ur brain all the way there right now.


im-not-even-mad-thats-amazing.gif
 
I think Wilson will be our QB. He will demand a trade and they'll acquiese. I seriously doubt Flores runs with a one-read, weak-armed QB with his coaching life depending on it especially since there'll be so many more options than he had this season. He doesn't seem like he has issue with cutting bait so Tua is likely gone. If Tua remains the QB we'll essentially spin our wheels being irrelevant for years like we were with that other fraud Tannehill. But I honestly think many of you would prefer that, as long as Tua is the guy, so many will remain happy apologists like always.
 
Lol... bro, next year is supposed to be the year right?? I mean, in order to improve on this year, we have to address our weaknesses. O line, WR and a back up QB. I understand this year isn't done, but something to talk about.
 
Wilson has been terrible this year.
 
