QB Passer Rating vs Jets

Yoodakine56
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2019
- Messages
- 1,462
- Reaction score
- 3,609
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Hawaii
Tua threw 2 Ints today, and that one pick six got me going nuts!! But giving him the credit where credit is due, this is H1M vs the Jets Defense, not against the opposing QB.
Passer rating versus Jets Defense:
Tua - 77.5
Herbert - 65.4
Mahomes - 63.6
Allen - 62.7
Hurts - 59.5
Passer rating versus Jets Defense:
Tua - 77.5
Herbert - 65.4
Mahomes - 63.6
Allen - 62.7
Hurts - 59.5