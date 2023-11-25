 QB Passer Rating vs Jets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Passer Rating vs Jets

Yoodakine56

Yoodakine56

Tua threw 2 Ints today, and that one pick six got me going nuts!! But giving him the credit where credit is due, this is H1M vs the Jets Defense, not against the opposing QB.

Passer rating versus Jets Defense:

Tua - 77.5
Herbert - 65.4
Mahomes - 63.6
Allen - 62.7
Hurts - 59.5
 
Imagine if Tyreek didn't drop that TD. Tua woulda had a QB rating of 88. But yeah Tua has similar stats to other upper echelon QBs vs the Jets but Tua sucks. If the Jets offense wasn't so terrible the defense would probably be ranked #1.
 
Not surprised......the Bar Tua is held to is pretty high.

We moved the ball well today on offense. Additionally, Tyreek has a TD go right through his hands and we turned the ball over on a failed 4th down deep in Jets territory.
 
Super promising we were able to run the ball so well vs that defense especially with our guard situation
 
What do u think Dak bar is in Dallas???
 
Tua made two dumb throws with no timeouts close to the halftime on out routes. Yea, he shouldn’t have thrown either but McDaniel put him in a **** situation with those those. I’m pretty tough on Tua but thought he played really well against a good defense other than those two throws.
 
