QB Play...By Committee!

Charlie Rivers
Should coach play Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley by committee next Sunday?
I understand that TH hasn't had enough time to learn the playbook but, with that said, should coach use both quarterbacks interchangeably during the game?
This could allow coach to gauge each player's ability on the field faster.
Do you think that doing that is a good option?
I'm just asking. Thanks!
