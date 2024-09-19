 QB Play...By Committee! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Play...By Committee!

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

FH Member Since Jun 20, 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
6,536
Reaction score
2,816
Age
58
Location
Miami
Should coach play Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley by committee next Sunday?

I understand that TH hasn't had enough time to learn the playbook but, with that said, should coach use both quarterbacks interchangeably during the game?

This could allow coach to gauge each player's ability on the field faster.

Do you think that doing that is a good option?

I'm just asking. Thanks!
 
Charlie Rivers said:
Should coach play Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley by committee next Sunday?

I understand that TH hasn't had enough time to learn the playbook but, with that said, should coach use both quarterbacks interchangeably during the game?

This could allow coach to gauge each player's ability on the field faster.

Do you think that doing that is a good option?

I'm just asking. Thanks!
Click to expand...

I always thought that changing the QB at half time would give an offense an edge.
Maybe that time has come? - LOL
 
I mean if ST is performing badly...bring in TH.
 
For me THs legs give our fins a better advantage over ST arm. Just saying...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom