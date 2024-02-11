QB play by quarters chart

Fins1971
Just crazy how the offense was so good in the first 3 quarters this year but then bombed in the 4th when it mattered.
Obviously, it wasn't all Tua. Penalties, drops and Defense not being able to finish games put is in some bad spots.
All around failure by the entire team. The thing is this has been going on for as long as I can remember.
They put themselves in position to win some big games and then forget to score point in the 4th quarter.