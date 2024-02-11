 QB play by quarters chart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB play by quarters chart

tua.jpg

Just crazy how the offense was so good in the first 3 quarters this year but then bombed in the 4th when it mattered.

Obviously, it wasn't all Tua. Penalties, drops and Defense not being able to finish games put is in some bad spots.

All around failure by the entire team. The thing is this has been going on for as long as I can remember.
They put themselves in position to win some big games and then forget to score point in the 4th quarter.
 
Purdy get's drastically better in the 4th. That's called CLUTCH
Let me see :
1:) oline allows qb time ? [Check]
2:) elite wide receivers [check]
3:) elite running back that can catch [check]
4:) elite tightend [check] safety blanket always gets open
5:) elite play caller [check]
6:) elite defense [check]

Idk I'd say circumstances. Of course he is doing a great job following the script too. Athletic as well, when he has to be evasive.

Cleveland game, when he didn't have his complete set of weapons? Flop
Ravens game? Flop

9ers always have a lead in 4th quarter so of course Purdys numbers will look good.

They run to set up pass, we pass to set up run.
 
Is that teams performance or QBs performance, because it looks like you’re lumping everyone in a QB EPA/play per quarter.
 
No, I'm not. I mentioned the team issues. I just posted the chart for discussion. Can you not read?
 
Maybe it also has to do that for most of our wins we needed not 4th quarter passing
 
It's not even officially offseason and I'm bored to death
 
Here's what that means in games. In 11 games with Miami ahead in the start of 4Q, Miami scored 10 TDs. In 6 games with Miami trailing at the start of 4Q, Miami scored 3 TDs. Two were in the TEN game - 7 and 12 yd drives. The 3rd in the Balt game, with Miami having the ball at the start of the 4th at Balt's 17. That's it.
I see a clear correlation. With Miami ahead at the start of the 4th (low stress), the O could score. With Miami behind, (high stress), didn't score ONE TD of over a 17 yd drive. Yes, the D failed at times, but ZERO long drives in all games while trailing? That can't be mostly D - and, no, you didn't say it was.
Even with that data, it gets worse. After the DEN game, Miami scored only 3 TDs in 4Q while LEADING. Leading in 8 games after DEN. 3 TDs. TT's not blameless, but a poor 4Q in 17 games needs addressing.
 
No denying Purdy has been good in the clutch, but when SF is down, all of their playmakers turn it up - Deebo, Kittle, CMC, Aiyuk, etc… All these dudes run hard. All of them!
 
The 49ers have a big All Pro RB and big All Pro TE who both wear down defenses. They are built to win late in games and late in the season.

We have a bunch of fast small guys who are entertaining to watch early in games and in September but are beaten up and broken down by November and by the third quarter of most games.
 
