QB play by quarters chart

Just crazy how the offense was so good in the first 3 quarters this year but then bombed in the 4th when it mattered.



Obviously, it wasn't all Tua. Penalties, drops and Defense not being able to finish games put is in some bad spots.



All around failure by the entire team. The thing is this has been going on for as long as I can remember.

Here's what that means in games. In 11 games with Miami ahead in the start of 4Q, Miami scored 10 TDs. In 6 games with Miami trailing at the start of 4Q, Miami scored 3 TDs. Two were in the TEN game - 7 and 12 yd drives. The 3rd in the Balt game, with Miami having the ball at the start of the 4th at Balt's 17. That's it.I see a clear correlation. With Miami ahead at the start of the 4th (low stress), the O could score. With Miami behind, (high stress), didn't score ONE TD of over a 17 yd drive. Yes, the D failed at times, but ZERO long drives in all games while trailing? That can't be mostly D - and, no, you didn't say it was.Even with that data, it gets worse. After the DEN game, Miami scored only 3 TDs in 4Q while LEADING. Leading in 8 games after DEN. 3 TDs. TT's not blameless, but a poor 4Q in 17 games needs addressing.