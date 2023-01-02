QB Quandary- Time to Move On?

This is a discussion NO ONE wanted to have but there is no choice. We have a big problem at QB, As many of us have said for some time, Tua is not the answer. He is a great guy and someone you want your daughter to marry but not a NFL franchise QB as much as all want him to be. He has been given every chance with top two WRs, a top O HC who worked with him as close as I have ever seen and VG play calls designed for him. I did not work with him still making the same mistakes with 2nd and 3rd reads and now has had 3 concussions this season.
In my view, it is time for Tua, our coaches, FO and fans to move on.
The problem is what to do next. We were set up very well for this to happen with 2 first round picks in a QB loaded draft. However, out idiot owner and his ego cost us one top pick and a questionable trade cost us the second. And then there were none. How very "Dolphinesque."
I do not see us being able to afford a FA or moving up in this draft and Skylar is not the answer. UM's QB Van Dyke does have potential and should be a 3rd round pick. In the meantime I am coming up empty in and immediate solutions but continue to look.
Anyone have any realistic ideas?
In my view, it is time for Tua, our coaches, FO and fans to move on.
The problem is what to do next. We were set up very well for this to happen with 2 first round picks in a QB loaded draft. However, out idiot owner and his ego cost us one top pick and a questionable trade cost us the second. And then there were none. How very "Dolphinesque."
I do not see us being able to afford a FA or moving up in this draft and Skylar is not the answer. UM's QB Van Dyke does have potential and should be a 3rd round pick. In the meantime I am coming up empty in and immediate solutions but continue to look.
Anyone have any realistic ideas?