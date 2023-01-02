QB Quandary- Time to Move On?

Here is the deal on Tua:



- Tua has the skill set to win and has shown he can win

- Tua took a huge step this year and improved significantly from first two years

- Tua has a serious issue of being able to stay healthy; this is problem 1 with him BY FAR

- Tua had issues with health at Alabama (the hip, plus ankles and ankle surgeries lest we forget)

- The issue as a player ages is these problems do not necessarily just get better.....typically 'a guy is what a guy is' (ie injury prone)

- Posts on this site have equated Tua to a 'rag doll' (which is not far from the truth)

- Tua possesses many good traits as a QB, but one issue is consistency (part of consistency is suiting up weekly, the team can can count on you)



It is year three of his potential 5 year contract. It is not yet time to move on. He is under contract next year and the org needs to see if he can take the next big step. By all intents and purposes, Tua is still an "ASCENDING PLAYER" )not descending.... see Jerome Baker, X, Chubb, Rowe, Hunt, AJ, etc for definition of DESCENDING). The org absolutely must get a backup next year that is plug and play, a rock of health, and ready to step in immediately. This org failed by signing Teddy another questionable health guy that is a descending player. Time is on the org's side with Tua. We also have zero draft capital to even think of moving up and getting a replacement in the draft.



The one wild card is LJ, and if the Ravens decide they will not pony up. But I expect Baltimore to resign LJ. Tua, when healthy, is still a top 10-12 starter in the NFL in 2022. Can he stay on the field in 2023? Time will tell. But in 2023 we must sign a legit healthy backup who can plug in as needed.