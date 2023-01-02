 QB Quandary- Time to Move On? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Quandary- Time to Move On?

This is a discussion NO ONE wanted to have but there is no choice. We have a big problem at QB, As many of us have said for some time, Tua is not the answer. He is a great guy and someone you want your daughter to marry but not a NFL franchise QB as much as all want him to be. He has been given every chance with top two WRs, a top O HC who worked with him as close as I have ever seen and VG play calls designed for him. I did not work with him still making the same mistakes with 2nd and 3rd reads and now has had 3 concussions this season.

In my view, it is time for Tua, our coaches, FO and fans to move on.

The problem is what to do next. We were set up very well for this to happen with 2 first round picks in a QB loaded draft. However, out idiot owner and his ego cost us one top pick and a questionable trade cost us the second. And then there were none. How very "Dolphinesque."

I do not see us being able to afford a FA or moving up in this draft and Skylar is not the answer. UM's QB Van Dyke does have potential and should be a 3rd round pick. In the meantime I am coming up empty in and immediate solutions but continue to look.

Anyone have any realistic ideas?
 
Here is the deal on Tua:

- Tua has the skill set to win and has shown he can win
- Tua took a huge step this year and improved significantly from first two years
- Tua has a serious issue of being able to stay healthy; this is problem 1 with him BY FAR
- Tua had issues with health at Alabama (the hip, plus ankles and ankle surgeries lest we forget)
- The issue as a player ages is these problems do not necessarily just get better.....typically 'a guy is what a guy is' (ie injury prone)
- Posts on this site have equated Tua to a 'rag doll' (which is not far from the truth)
- Tua possesses many good traits as a QB, but one issue is consistency (part of consistency is suiting up weekly, the team can can count on you)

It is year three of his potential 5 year contract. It is not yet time to move on. He is under contract next year and the org needs to see if he can take the next big step. By all intents and purposes, Tua is still an "ASCENDING PLAYER" )not descending.... see Jerome Baker, X, Chubb, Rowe, Hunt, AJ, etc for definition of DESCENDING). The org absolutely must get a backup next year that is plug and play, a rock of health, and ready to step in immediately. This org failed by signing Teddy another questionable health guy that is a descending player. Time is on the org's side with Tua. We also have zero draft capital to even think of moving up and getting a replacement in the draft.

The one wild card is LJ, and if the Ravens decide they will not pony up. But I expect Baltimore to resign LJ. Tua, when healthy, is still a top 10-12 starter in the NFL in 2022. Can he stay on the field in 2023? Time will tell. But in 2023 we must sign a legit healthy backup who can plug in as needed.
 
Draft one in the mid rounds and hope you hit the lottery. Bring in a vet to compete with Tua. Not Bridgewater.
 
Good post. Can pretty much close the thread, this says all that needs to be said that won’t be stupid and inflammatory.
 
I agree with your post except for the part about LJ. If injuries are the concern with Tua, the same concerns should exist with LJ as he misses more games than Tua.

Tua will be the QB here next year, then we’ll see what happens after that.

I understand all the threads about this topic. It’s very polarizing and important to the success of the team.
 
TLDR any of the posts. The answer is no. What we need to do is bring healthy competition for Tua in case he goes down. I wouldnt mind bringing in Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers and having him sit behind one of them. Or a lower tier yet good QB to give Tua competition like Tannehill with Mariota in Tennessee. I think Derek Carr could be had cheap this offseason, as a back up but his contract sucks.
 
I get the sense you think the ideas in this thread will resolve what you perceive to be an issue at QB that needs to be resolved.

We can discuss, discuss, discuss, and discuss some more and come up what you think is the greatest idea ever and the Dolphins are going to do what the Dolphins are going to do.

So when it was said, “This is a discussion NO ONE wanted to have but there is no choice,” you are wrong.

Having the conversation is 100% a choice.

And beyond being a choice, if you think it will have any power in effecting what the Dolphins actually end up doing at QB then it’s a choice to engage in mental masterbation.
 
Speak for yourself, I wouldn't want my daughter to marry him!
 
Daniel Jones or Ryan Tannehill. Whoever finheaven thinks is trash is who I want at QB. And the next cult of whoever is who I don’t want.
 
LJ starts:

2022: 12 of 17
2021: 12 of 17
2020: 15 of 16
2019: 15 of 16

It has been a problem the past two seasons, agree. And this is the issue with dual threat guys in the NFL. Longevity.
 
We have five draft picks in rounds 2,3,6,6,7. We have no mid round picks. This will be a second straight draft of very little talent added. Coupled with 2020 draft, it is insurmountable as an org.
 
