QB Rankings Based on What?

We see Websites and people rank QBs all the time but they fail to mention the criteria they use in their rankings. That's so convenient. It seems like they use one criteria for one QB and another criteria for another QB, example Chris Simms, Colin Cowherd knock Tua for not winning the big games but then rate Herbert very high (#5) even though he does not win half the games he starts let alone the big games.

All QB rankings are highly subjective. In my opinion, the top two QBs are Mahomes and Josh Allen as they are the only ones who can win games and put up good stats without top offensive talent around them. Burrows is really good but has strong offensive talent around him. After the top 2 or 3, the rest of the rankings are very subjective. If we rank the QBs based on stats and win and loss records, Tua would be around top 5. To me arm strength/physical talent is overrated if it does not translate into wins – Media loves this criteria. Please comment on what you feel are the most important criteria in judging/ranking QBs. In my opinion, the criteria below are some of the most important ones –

  • QB’s individual stats (Total Yards, Passer Ratings/Grades, 4th quarter ratings, 3rd down efficiency, Adjusted Yards Gain/Pass Attempt, etc.)
  • Overall win and loss records
  • Win games without much offensive talent around
  • Win and loss records in big games
  • Intangibles - mental toughness/leadership qualities
 
I don’t have an answer for you, but ESPN released their Top 10 QB list today, as voted on by executives, coaches, and scouts. Tua didn’t make the list. He did receive an honorable mention. The quotes they used don’t really tell you anything other than what we have all been arguing with each other about here for the last several years.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters give us their best 10 players at a position, then we compile the results and rank candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, nearly 80 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed help us break any ties
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa did what he needed to do in 2023: Play a full 17 games, which will inevitably lead to big numbers. A fully healthy Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards (4,624) and took 29 sacks, a solid number for a quarterback with an injury history.

"I feel like everybody knows what he is: A good player with some limitations," a veteran NFL personnel evaluator said. "He's a matchup nightmare some weeks. He's really good when he's in rhythm and gets the ball out in time. He can be hard to beat when he's throwing with touch and anticipation."

The Dolphins appear to value him as an elite quarterback, trimming bloated salary this offseason in part to prepare for a Tagovailoa mega-extension.
Ranking QBs is one of the most difficult task in sports altogether...

Results are heavily dependant on surroundings. And it's a big ass ecosystem they live in...

Also,

Original opinion is heavily defended, ego is a precious thing right? If I've told you from the get go that Herbert has all the tools to be a franchise QB, I will die on that ****ing hill.

Also also...

"It's not what you don't know that gets you into trouble, it's what you know for sure that just ain't so."

Arm strenght and height are still viewed by many as the top 2 things a QB needs to succeed in the NFL. And so these 2 metrics are still overrated to this day. Many suckers die on that particular hill.

Me? All I want to see if the dude lead a top offense in the NFL... It doesnt matter to me how these guys perform with **** surroundings, because you're not winning a SB with **** players on offense anyway.

If you go back to back years being in the top 5 in yards per pass attempt and rating. Rankings are irrelevant, I've found a QB that can lead a top offense. All I need.
 
