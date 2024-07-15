QB Rankings Based on What?

QB’s individual stats (Total Yards, Passer Ratings/Grades, 4th quarter ratings, 3rd down efficiency, Adjusted Yards Gain/Pass Attempt, etc.)

Overall win and loss records

Win games without much offensive talent around

Win and loss records in big games

Intangibles - mental toughness/leadership qualities

We see Websites and people rank QBs all the time but they fail to mention the criteria they use in their rankings. That's so convenient. It seems like they use one criteria for one QB and another criteria for another QB, example Chris Simms, Colin Cowherd knock Tua for not winning the big games but then rate Herbert very high (#5) even though he does not win half the games he starts let alone the big games.All QB rankings are highly subjective. In my opinion, the top two QBs are Mahomes and Josh Allen as they are the only ones who can win games and put up good stats without top offensive talent around them. Burrows is really good but has strong offensive talent around him. After the top 2 or 3, the rest of the rankings are very subjective. If we rank the QBs based on stats and win and loss records, Tua would be around top 5. To me arm strength/physical talent is overrated if it does not translate into wins – Media loves this criteria. Please comment on what you feel are the most important criteria in judging/ranking QBs. In my opinion, the criteria below are some of the most important ones –