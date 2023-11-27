QB rating system totals

Yes, Tua was #1 in the averages when I did it last -- after the first week of October games.



This is what I would say about the three systems pros and cons:



Passer rating: good if you are looking just at pure passing stats. Shortages: doesn't take context into play. A 7 yard pass on 3rd and 15 is rewarded the same as a 7 yard pass on 3rd and 5. Quarterbacks taking a sack as opposed to throwing the ball away are rewarded since sacks are counted against a quarterback. An example of this was Ken O'Brien of the Jets putting up an NFL best passer rating in 1985 despite being the most sacked quarterback -- sacked 62 times. He simply wouldn't throw the ball away. Over rewards touchdown passes -- if a quarterback throws for a 2 yard touchdown after a running back got them there on a 70 yard run it looks better in the rating than if the quarterback threw for the bulk of the yards on the drive by the running back scored on a 1 yard run.



QBR: was the forerunner of advanced stats and started to put play result in context of down and distance as well as game score -- 10 yard completions late in the game when you are down 20 points no longer rewarded equal to earlier in the game since they were statistically easier to get since they typically faced soft defenses. Also took into account rushing yardage by the quarterback as well as sacks, which passer rating didn't do.



PFF: took what QBR did and advanced it to include not only context of the play but context of what happened around the quarterback. A clean pocket completion is easier to make so it doesn't get rewarded as highly as one under duress. A pass placed into a receiver's hands isn't considered to be the same as an incompletion where the QB missed the receiver. A completion that was off target but the wide receiver made a great play is not rewarded as much as a completion with an on target throw. IMO, it's the best of the three systems.