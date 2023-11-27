QB rating system totals

brumdog44
Spreadsheet of the three passer rating systems: Passer rating, QBR, PFF. I've included quarterbacks with 150 or more passes. Tua ranks 4th in passer rating, 10th in QBR, and 4th in PFF; combined average of the three ratings puts him sixth.
|Name
|PR
|PR rank
|QBR
|QBR rank
|PFF
|PFF rank
|Avg
|Overall
|Prescott, Dall
|107.4
|3
|75.4
|2
|92.1
|1
|91.6
|1
|Purdy, SF
|112.3
|1
|78.5
|1
|81.8
|13
|90.9
|2
|Allen, Buff
|95.8
|11
|72.2
|3
|91.4
|2
|86.5
|3
|Cousins, Minn
|110
|2
|63.1
|7
|86.1
|6
|86.4
|4
|Mahomes, KC
|96.3
|10
|70.2
|4
|89.1
|3
|85.2
|5
|Tagovailoa, Mia
|103.7
|4
|60.1
|10
|88.1
|4
|84.0
|6
|Herbert, LAC
|96.9
|9
|70.1
|5
|83.9
|9
|83.6
|7
|Stroud, Hou
|100.8
|6
|62.8
|8
|86.3
|5
|83.3
|8
|Jackson, Balt
|98.4
|7
|58.6
|12
|85.7
|7
|80.9
|9
|Hurts, Phi
|94.9
|12
|63.6
|6
|83
|11
|80.5
|10
|Lawrence, Jax
|92
|14
|61.5
|9
|85.7
|7
|79.7
|11
|Goff, Det
|96.9
|8
|58.6
|12
|82.9
|12
|79.5
|12
|Wilson, Den
|103.4
|5
|54.4
|16
|77.7
|15
|78.5
|13
|Stafford, LAR
|84.8
|22
|57.5
|15
|83.1
|10
|75.1
|14
|Burrow, Cin
|91
|16
|53.1
|17
|77.9
|14
|74.0
|15
|Mayfield, TB
|91.6
|15
|52.8
|18
|72.5
|19
|72.3
|16
|Smith, Sea
|88.2
|18
|50.2
|20
|76
|16
|71.5
|17
|Love, GB
|87.4
|20
|52.4
|19
|74.1
|17
|71.3
|18
|Fields, Chi
|93.3
|13
|45
|23
|73.7
|18
|70.7
|19
|Dobbs, Ari/Minn
|84.7
|23
|58.7
|11
|67.3
|23
|70.2
|20
|Carr, NO
|88.5
|17
|47.2
|22
|67.6
|22
|67.8
|21
|Howell, Wash
|87.3
|21
|49.5
|21
|64.7
|26
|67.2
|22
|Watson, Clev
|84.3
|24
|44.3
|24
|67.3
|23
|65.3
|23
|Minshew, Ind
|81.4
|26
|58.6
|12
|54.8
|31
|64.9
|24
|Pickett, Pit
|81.2
|27
|38.1
|27
|71.1
|21
|63.5
|25
|Levis, Ten
|88.2
|18
|36.1
|29
|55.8
|30
|60.0
|26
|Garoppolo, LV
|78.1
|28
|35.1
|30
|65.6
|25
|59.6
|27
|Tannehill, Ten
|71.9
|33
|32.6
|32
|72
|20
|58.8
|28
|Ritter, Arl
|82.4
|25
|38.2
|26
|52.2
|32
|57.6
|29
|Jones, NYG
|70.5
|34
|39.2
|25
|63
|27
|57.6
|30
|O'Connell, LV
|76.4
|30
|34.2
|31
|58.6
|28
|56.4
|31
|Jones, NE
|77
|29
|36.6
|28
|52.2
|32
|55.3
|32
|Wilson, NYJ
|73.8
|32
|30.9
|34
|56.4
|29
|53.7
|33
|Young, Car
|74.9
|31
|32
|33
|49.2
|34
|52.0
|34
