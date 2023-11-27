 QB rating system totals | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB rating system totals

brumdog44

brumdog44

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
11,564
Reaction score
15,045
Spreadsheet of the three passer rating systems: Passer rating, QBR, PFF. I've included quarterbacks with 150 or more passes. Tua ranks 4th in passer rating, 10th in QBR, and 4th in PFF; combined average of the three ratings puts him sixth.
NamePRPR rankQBRQBR rankPFFPFF rankAvgOverall
Prescott, Dall107.4375.4292.1191.61
Purdy, SF112.3178.5181.81390.92
Allen, Buff95.81172.2391.4286.53
Cousins, Minn110263.1786.1686.44
Mahomes, KC96.31070.2489.1385.25
Tagovailoa, Mia103.7460.11088.1484.06
Herbert, LAC96.9970.1583.9983.67
Stroud, Hou100.8662.8886.3583.38
Jackson, Balt98.4758.61285.7780.99
Hurts, Phi94.91263.66831180.510
Lawrence, Jax921461.5985.7779.711
Goff, Det96.9858.61282.91279.512
Wilson, Den103.4554.41677.71578.513
Stafford, LAR84.82257.51583.11075.114
Burrow, Cin911653.11777.91474.015
Mayfield, TB91.61552.81872.51972.316
Smith, Sea88.21850.220761671.517
Love, GB87.42052.41974.11771.318
Fields, Chi93.313452373.71870.719
Dobbs, Ari/Minn84.72358.71167.32370.220
Carr, NO88.51747.22267.62267.821
Howell, Wash87.32149.52164.72667.222
Watson, Clev84.32444.32467.32365.323
Minshew, Ind81.42658.61254.83164.924
Pickett, Pit81.22738.12771.12163.525
Levis, Ten88.21836.12955.83060.026
Garoppolo, LV78.12835.13065.62559.627
Tannehill, Ten71.93332.632722058.828
Ritter, Arl82.42538.22652.23257.629
Jones, NYG70.53439.225632757.630
O'Connell, LV76.43034.23158.62856.431
Jones, NE772936.62852.23255.332
Wilson, NYJ73.83230.93456.42953.733
Young, Car74.931323349.23452.034
 
Last edited:
Pretty good. The only nit pick would be he’s been trending the wrong way over the past month. I’m pretty sure he was 1 or 2 in all systems / categories prior to this stretch of decent - but not great - play.

PS - for what it’s worth (not much) the only one I look at is PR since I grew up on it and can correlate the scores in my head w more or less how good a guy played. Don’t have a good feel for the other systems.
 
royalshank said:
Pretty good. The only nit pick would be he’s been trending the wrong way over the past month. I’m pretty sure he was 1 or 2 in all systems / categories prior to this stretch of decent - but not great - play.

PS - for what it’s worth (not much) the only one I look at is PR since I grew up on it and can correlate the scores in my head w more or less how good a guy played. Don’t have a good feel for the other systems.
Click to expand...
Yes, Tua was #1 in the averages when I did it last -- after the first week of October games.

This is what I would say about the three systems pros and cons:

Passer rating: good if you are looking just at pure passing stats. Shortages: doesn't take context into play. A 7 yard pass on 3rd and 15 is rewarded the same as a 7 yard pass on 3rd and 5. Quarterbacks taking a sack as opposed to throwing the ball away are rewarded since sacks are counted against a quarterback. An example of this was Ken O'Brien of the Jets putting up an NFL best passer rating in 1985 despite being the most sacked quarterback -- sacked 62 times. He simply wouldn't throw the ball away. Over rewards touchdown passes -- if a quarterback throws for a 2 yard touchdown after a running back got them there on a 70 yard run it looks better in the rating than if the quarterback threw for the bulk of the yards on the drive by the running back scored on a 1 yard run.

QBR: was the forerunner of advanced stats and started to put play result in context of down and distance as well as game score -- 10 yard completions late in the game when you are down 20 points no longer rewarded equal to earlier in the game since they were statistically easier to get since they typically faced soft defenses. Also took into account rushing yardage by the quarterback as well as sacks, which passer rating didn't do.

PFF: took what QBR did and advanced it to include not only context of the play but context of what happened around the quarterback. A clean pocket completion is easier to make so it doesn't get rewarded as highly as one under duress. A pass placed into a receiver's hands isn't considered to be the same as an incompletion where the QB missed the receiver. A completion that was off target but the wide receiver made a great play is not rewarded as much as a completion with an on target throw. IMO, it's the best of the three systems.
 
brumdog44 said:
Yes, Tua was #1 in the averages when I did it last -- after the first week of October games.

This is what I would say about the three systems pros and cons:

Passer rating: good if you are looking just at pure passing stats. Shortages: doesn't take context into play. A 7 yard pass on 3rd and 15 is rewarded the same as a 7 yard pass on 3rd and 5. Quarterbacks taking a sack as opposed to throwing the ball away are rewarded since sacks are counted against a quarterback. An example of this was Ken O'Brien of the Jets putting up an NFL best passer rating in 1985 despite being the most sacked quarterback -- sacked 62 times. He simply wouldn't throw the ball away. Over rewards touchdown passes -- if a quarterback throws for a 2 yard touchdown after a running back got them there on a 70 yard run it looks better in the rating than if the quarterback threw for the bulk of the yards on the drive by the running back scored on a 1 yard run.

QBR: was the forerunner of advanced stats and started to put play result in context of down and distance as well as game score -- 10 yard completions late in the game when you are down 20 points no longer rewarded equal to earlier in the game since they were statistically easier to get since they typically faced soft defenses. Also took into account rushing yardage by the quarterback as well as sacks, which passer rating didn't do.

PFF: took what QBR did and advanced it to include not only context of the play but context of what happened around the quarterback. A clean pocket completion is easier to make so it doesn't get rewarded as highly as one under duress. A pass placed into a receiver's hands isn't considered to be the same as an incompletion where the QB missed the receiver. A completion that was off target but the wide receiver made a great play is not rewarded as much as a completion with an on target throw. IMO, it's the best of the three systems.
Click to expand...
Great explanation - thanks! Had no idea about the contextual elements of these more “modern” systems. I imagine they aren’t perfect in the sense there is a lot of subjective analysis that goes into them eg, “great play by WR or threw it that way on purpose; clean pocket or did the QB slide a little and make it cleaner as a result etc” but context should matter to your Kenny O example. This is pretty neat and I’m now motivated to pay more attention
 
royalshank said:
Great explanation - thanks! Had no idea about the contextual elements of these more “modern” systems. I imagine they aren’t perfect in the sense there is a lot of subjective analysis that goes into them eg, “great play by WR or threw it that way on purpose; clean pocket or did the QB slide a little and make it cleaner as a result etc” but context should matter to your Kenny O example. This is pretty neat and I’m now motivated to pay more attention
Click to expand...
Thanks. Yes, the analytics aren't perfect and trail behind where baseball analytics are. As you mentioned, lots more moving parts in football that make it harder to quantify each.
 
brumdog44 said:
Yes, Tua was #1 in the averages when I did it last -- after the first week of October games.

This is what I would say about the three systems pros and cons:

Passer rating: good if you are looking just at pure passing stats. Shortages: doesn't take context into play. A 7 yard pass on 3rd and 15 is rewarded the same as a 7 yard pass on 3rd and 5. Quarterbacks taking a sack as opposed to throwing the ball away are rewarded since sacks are counted against a quarterback. An example of this was Ken O'Brien of the Jets putting up an NFL best passer rating in 1985 despite being the most sacked quarterback -- sacked 62 times. He simply wouldn't throw the ball away. Over rewards touchdown passes -- if a quarterback throws for a 2 yard touchdown after a running back got them there on a 70 yard run it looks better in the rating than if the quarterback threw for the bulk of the yards on the drive by the running back scored on a 1 yard run.

QBR: was the forerunner of advanced stats and started to put play result in context of down and distance as well as game score -- 10 yard completions late in the game when you are down 20 points no longer rewarded equal to earlier in the game since they were statistically easier to get since they typically faced soft defenses. Also took into account rushing yardage by the quarterback as well as sacks, which passer rating didn't do.

PFF: took what QBR did and advanced it to include not only context of the play but context of what happened around the quarterback. A clean pocket completion is easier to make so it doesn't get rewarded as highly as one under duress. A pass placed into a receiver's hands isn't considered to be the same as an incompletion where the QB missed the receiver. A completion that was off target but the wide receiver made a great play is not rewarded as much as a completion with an on target throw. IMO, it's the best of the three systems.
Click to expand...

A little OT, but no stat can accurately encapsulate a team's status. Any stat that evaluates Miami's O and D through 11 games is not getting an accurate picture of either. Same is true of many QBs, including TT
 
royalshank said:
Pretty good. The only nit pick would be he’s been trending the wrong way over the past month. I’m pretty sure he was 1 or 2 in all systems / categories prior to this stretch of decent - but not great - play.

PS - for what it’s worth (not much) the only one I look at is PR since I grew up on it and can correlate the scores in my head w more or less how good a guy played. Don’t have a good feel for the other systems.
Click to expand...
Agree about the trending. I suppose better to be off now but then get on track for a playoff push.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom