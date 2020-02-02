Jssanto
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 10, 2014
- Messages
- 516
- Reaction score
- 281
Bengals take Burrow
Redskins don’t need a QB and do not pass on Chase Young
Detroit could take a QB, Stafford has back problems.
Detroit could trade down ( not with us I hope) and some team takes a QB.
Giants do not need a QB and could trade down. So, suppose Burrow, Tua and Herbert gone.
Do we want Fromm, Love, Eason, etc, at 18 or 26?
If we win 7 or 8 games next year we will not have a high 2021 pick.
Redskins don’t need a QB and do not pass on Chase Young
Detroit could take a QB, Stafford has back problems.
Detroit could trade down ( not with us I hope) and some team takes a QB.
Giants do not need a QB and could trade down. So, suppose Burrow, Tua and Herbert gone.
Do we want Fromm, Love, Eason, etc, at 18 or 26?
If we win 7 or 8 games next year we will not have a high 2021 pick.