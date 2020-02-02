QB run

Bengals take Burrow
Redskins don’t need a QB and do not pass on Chase Young
Detroit could take a QB, Stafford has back problems.
Detroit could trade down ( not with us I hope) and some team takes a QB.
Giants do not need a QB and could trade down. So, suppose Burrow, Tua and Herbert gone.
Do we want Fromm, Love, Eason, etc, at 18 or 26?
If we win 7 or 8 games next year we will not have a high 2021 pick.
 
Fromm will go No.1 overall.
LAC trade up for Eason at No.2
Jacksonville trades up for love at 3.
Indy trades up for Herbert at 4.

Miami will take Burrow at 5 and then also get Tua at 18.

Finheaven turns into the WWE with an all out royal rumble over who should start.
 
I could be okay with any number of different situations.

Draft Tua at 5 and I'm okay.

Sign Brandon Scherff and Joe Thuney. Draft Thomas, Wills/Wirfs, Biadasz, Taylor, and Fromm. Add a blocking tight end and fullback in the later rounds. I could be okay with that.
 
