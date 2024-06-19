 QB Salary Cap Is In Play - Are The Dolphins Part Of The Conversation? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Salary Cap Is In Play - Are The Dolphins Part Of The Conversation?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
1,852
Reaction score
3,644
Age
48
Location
san diego
This issue has been discussed as a theoretical in several threads. It seems it is now more than just a theoretical, as NFL owners are talking about it (article linked below), because they believe it is a problem. As to whether or not they can come up with a solution, hard to know. There are two issues. One is coming up with a solution players and teams can agree to. The other problem is how to solve for the deals already in place that would run afoul of any new rule. I also wonder if Dolphins ownership is part of this conversation and the Dolphins are one of the teams angling for a cap on QB deals, and this is part of what is holding things up with Tua? QB salaries are an issue. On one hand, my gut instinct is capitalism and a free market should solve for the problem. On the other hand, the rules have been stilted so much to favor offense and especially the QB, it is more of a manipulated market than it is a free market.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom