QB Salary Cap Is In Play - Are The Dolphins Part Of The Conversation?

This issue has been discussed as a theoretical in several threads. It seems it is now more than just a theoretical, as NFL owners are talking about it (article linked below), because they believe it is a problem. As to whether or not they can come up with a solution, hard to know. There are two issues. One is coming up with a solution players and teams can agree to. The other problem is how to solve for the deals already in place that would run afoul of any new rule. I also wonder if Dolphins ownership is part of this conversation and the Dolphins are one of the teams angling for a cap on QB deals, and this is part of what is holding things up with Tua? QB salaries are an issue. On one hand, my gut instinct is capitalism and a free market should solve for the problem. On the other hand, the rules have been stilted so much to favor offense and especially the QB, it is more of a manipulated market than it is a free market.