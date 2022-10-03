QB School: How was Teddy Bridgewater's relief duty vs the Bengals?

ANUFan
The QB School by former NFL QB JT O'Sullivan is FANTASIC
@BROGS I know you watched the Warner video. check this video out too. BTW, This is coming from a former QB that was at best a 2nd and mostly 3rd string QB.
Listen to how knowledge the guy is and players like him and Tim Jenkins weren't good enough to be starters in the league.
Mind blowing and another testiment on how hard it is to be a QB in the league