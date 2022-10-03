 QB School: How was Teddy Bridgewater's relief duty vs the Bengals? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB School: How was Teddy Bridgewater's relief duty vs the Bengals?

The QB School by former NFL QB JT O'Sullivan is FANTASIC

@BROGS I know you watched the Warner video. check this video out too. BTW, This is coming from a former QB that was at best a 2nd and mostly 3rd string QB.

Listen to how knowledge the guy is and players like him and Tim Jenkins weren't good enough to be starters in the league.

Mind blowing and another testiment on how hard it is to be a QB in the league
 
I think that Teddy has a lot to prove to himself so I believe he will do his best.
 
I’m not really worried about Bridge against the Jets. Shit Pitt nearly won that game with garbage talent. However, I’ve always said dolphin jet games are ruled by a higher power, some of the craziest shit and craziest games between these two teams the last 40 years no matter which team is good or which team is bad
 
