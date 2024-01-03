 QB? Should the Miami Dolphins draft a QB and avoid a potential Ryan Tannehill repeat? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB? Should the Miami Dolphins draft a QB and avoid a potential Ryan Tannehill repeat?

Ryan Tannehill was selected 8th overall in the 2012 NFL draft. The highest draft selection ever made by the Miami Dolphins on a quarterback. This was a player
The Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs for the 2nd year in a row but should QB be a focus in the NFL Draft given Tua Tagovailoa's future?

Ryan Tannehill was selected 8th overall in the 2012 NFL draft. The highest draft selection ever made by the Miami Dolphins on a quarterback. This was a player who was deemed a prospect that would allow the Dolphins to stop the quarterback carousel they have had since Dan Marino retired. The hype was justified. His former collegiate head coach, was also the Miami Dolphins new Offensive Coordinator. The way Tannehill played justified his 8th overall selection during his time at Texas A&M, thereby leading to hope. Hope for the Miami Dolphins fans.

Tannehill's tenure with the Dolphins was met with a lot of ups and downs. He played well enough to earn a second contract, where the Dolphins in 2015 re-signed him to a 6 year, 96 Million dollar contract. Which at that time was substantial. A large commitment to a player with a large history of injury concerns.

The Dolphins, after signing Tannehill to that contract, never saw him play a full season nor play in a playoff game. This eventually led to him being traded to the Titans for a bag of footballs. Basically, a salary clearing trade that was best for both teams.

Where am I going with all of this - history tends to repeat itself with the Miami Dolphins. Fast forward to the present and the Dolphins have a decision to make about Tua Tagovailoa. Yes, the Dolphins picked up Tua's 5th-year option, which will ensure that he will start the 2024, and 2025 seasons, but should they look to re-sign him to a lucrative deal, knowing the injury concerns assigned to Tua?

You need to also take into consideration the Miami Dolphins cap situation. Remember, this offseason, Connor Williams, Chris Wilkins, Robert Hunt and Andrew Van Ginkel are all unrestricted free agents.

Then, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, and Jevon Holland are all looking for contract extensions, with the latter being an unrestricted free agent.

Lastly, it’s not like the Miami Dolphins have a plethora of cap space, they are actually forecasted to be 41MM over the cap. This means a lot of restructures, cuts, trades, and potentially deferring to future years, which doesn’t fix the cap, just punts it to another year.

Do the Dolphins really want to add a 40 to 50 million cap hit on a starting quarterback with injury concerns? Or should they look to foster a team that is built to win.

The Dolphins can achieve this by drafting a quarterback with their 1st round pick in this year's upcoming draft. If Tua leads the Dolphins to an AFC championship game or even the Super Bowl, then yes, this becomes a moot point. But what happens if it is a one and done playoff experience?

Getting a young QB prospect that is cap friendly for the next four to five seasons, and a team that is built to win is a strategy that has paid off. Having Tua around next year to mentor, groom, and teach a prospect is another advantage for the development of the prospect.

Who can they look to target - Caleb Williams is the cream of the crop and a player with a laser arm, and no injury concerns, but let’s be realistic. He’s going top 3. The Dolphins potentially look to create a trade-up scenario similar to how the Bills got Josh Allen, or how the Chiefs obtained Patrick Mahomes.

The opportunity will present itself, the Dolphins would be wise to consider a move of this magnitude. Or, they can look to repeat history. Resign Tua, just like they did Tannehill and hope they don’t trade him 5 years from now.
 
Lamar Jackson was almost drove out of Baltimore this past off-season because of many concerning factors, including injuries. Lucky for them they came to their senses.

One year, probably soon, all of the naysayers are going to be dying to see a Tua-Tyreek bomb like we have the past two seasons. You don't know what you got 'til it's gone.
 
Tua was a better QB in high school than Tannehill was entering the NFL... GTFO with that non-sense...
 
lynx said:
Lamar Jackson was almost drove out of Baltimore this past off-season because of many concerning factors, including injuries. Lucky for them they came to their senses.

One year, probably soon, all of the naysayers are going to be dying to see a Tua-Tyreek bomb like we have the past two seasons. You don't know what you got 'til it's gone.
Is it lucky for them? Have they won a playoff game this season already? Oh, I see, Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in playoff games. His sole victory in the post-season was a wild card win over the Titans. They've been bounced every single other time they've gone to the playoffs since Lamar took over.
 
We should always be bringing in new prospects and competition at every position. However I do not think we need to draft a QB in the first round. The best bet would be someone with a high upside in the late rounds... like SF did with Brock Purdy.
 
don't you moderators have anything to do? with these dumb _ _ _ threads?
 
I could see drafting Penix Jr. in the 2nd round, not necessarily to replace Tua but to bring in a backup with potential.

Both lefties, both throw beautiful accurate deep passes, insurance for injuries, and if Miami chooses not to extend Tua this offseason it might give options heading into 2025.

We’ve seen that when Tua goes down the offense goes down with him.
 
I swear I lose braincells every day reading some of this drivel. How on earth are Tannehill and Tua even comparable? Tannehill's highest passer rating for a season here was 93.5 in his 5th year. Tua put up a 90.1 rating in his 2nd season with dual offensive co-ordinators, a head coach that hated him, an OL that was even worse than anything Tannehill had played behind, one decent receiving option in rookie Waddle and every media outlet in the country calling him a bust.

Since he's had a real coach he's only posted ratings of 105.5 and 103.0 which are actually elite ratings and the kind of ratings you want your QB to be posting if you want a chance of winning a Superbowl.

As much as I liked Tannehill and as much as I thought he would be good if we built an OL for him, Tua has proven that he can play at a high level even with a terrible OL in front of him. That is a massive step for your QB as it means you can focus resources elsewhere rather than having to spend a massive cap resource on your OL, you know you can get buy with just average guys. It allows you to spend more on pass catchers and pass rushers.

Luckily it looks like Grier and McDaniel understand this with the way the roster has been built but you can't plan for 4 starting OL to be out.
 
There needs to be competition and at the QB position, we don’t have that. If Tua were to go down, we would have zero chance. If a top prospect at QB falls then we need to take them.
 
No issues with drafting a QB with a higher upside than Skylar Thompson late in the draft. Always good to have a cheap backup with some potential.
 
