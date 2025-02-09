QB trade Tua for Stafford?

Phinsfan76
Was just watching a segment on Espn.com that Stafford may not play for the Rams in 2025 as his contract is up. I know he is 37 but could the Dolphins be in on Stafford? He could be a soft restet for us to move on from Tua and have a mentor for a rookie.
Not sure if this is even a possibility due to contracts and draft picks if any. But I think the systems the Rams and Phins run are similar. Could this be a reset for Tua in LA and for the Phins to buy stability to still compete while bringing on a rookie?
