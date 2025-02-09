 QB trade Tua for Stafford? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB trade Tua for Stafford?

P

Phinsfan76

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 26, 2020
Messages
140
Reaction score
228
Age
48
Location
Wichita
Was just watching a segment on Espn.com that Stafford may not play for the Rams in 2025 as his contract is up. I know he is 37 but could the Dolphins be in on Stafford? He could be a soft restet for us to move on from Tua and have a mentor for a rookie.

Not sure if this is even a possibility due to contracts and draft picks if any. But I think the systems the Rams and Phins run are similar. Could this be a reset for Tua in LA and for the Phins to buy stability to still compete while bringing on a rookie?
 
Last edited:
rickd13 said:
Lol.
Click to expand...
Just so you know I'm indifferent on Tua and this is not an attack on him. However he has been through a lot of **** during his tenure & the phins are carrying a bunch of baggage with keeping him.
I can see it both ways, just inquiring if we may have options?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom