 QB Tua Tagovailoa: Gives opinion of Flo & Mike McDaniel wants to hang out--"He's that cool" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Gives opinion of Flo & Mike McDaniel wants to hang out--"He's that cool"

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
3,110
Reaction score
20,381
Location
Nebraska
Do you have a new sense of the team backing you this offseason, after so many trade rumors in the past?

"There is so much that has happened. A lot of changes. A lot of good changes. The locker room feels different. We're all excited. This is the first time I've seen a lot of guys show up to phase 1 of OTA's. And a lot of veterans are showing up. That speaks a lot to Mike and the relationship he has with the guys on the team and the amount of respect he has from the locker room."

What has your relationship with Mike been like the last few months?

"Well, I don't know if you've seen the videos of him at the Luau, I think that speaks a lot. That's kind of how the relationship has been. Very supportive. He wants to hang out, I go up to his office, tell him I got a couple guys coming over to hang out and he feels bad that he didn't get an invite to come over and hang out. You know, it's been a really cool relationship. Been different. But been super cool."

 
Last edited:
Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
3,110
Reaction score
20,381
Location
Nebraska
Tua, what was your relationship like with Flo?

"That's a big question. That's a big question. Well......I'll tell you this......I'm very thankful he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That's what I'd say."

Says a lot right there.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
9,733
Reaction score
7,160
Age
33
Location
Maine
Hoot said:
Tua, what was your relationship like with Flo?

"That's a big question. That's a big question. Well......I'll tell you this......I'm very thankful he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That's what I'd say."

Says a lot right there.
Click to expand...
It really does. Also with a long pause before. They didn’t like each other.

And he says McDaniel was disappointed that Tua didn’t invite him to come hang out with some other players lmao.
 
The Gov

The Gov

Give Me A Harrumph!
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
1,833
Reaction score
8,010
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Not sure if that's a good thing or not.
Click to expand...
How is it not a good thing that he is someone who the players would like to hang out with? You can be a friend with your players, and they can still respect you at the same time. Just curious on why you think might not be a good thing?
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,230
Reaction score
4,264
Location
Canada
Hoot said:
Tua, what was your relationship like with Flo?

"That's a big question. That's a big question. Well......I'll tell you this......I'm very thankful he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That's what I'd say."

Says a lot right there.
Click to expand...
It was a very interesting response. Especially given the fact that shortly before, he was asked what he thought/how he reacted to the Flo firing then the hiring of MM, and he responded with a no comment.

A couple different ways to interpret the response. One, is that they don't seem to have had a very good relationship. Two, I almost wonder if it was a shot at reporting from Armando, because if I remember correctly, he was the one putting out articles suggesting Flo wanted Herbert over Tua in the draft. Tua's response makes me think Flo made clear to him that he was a supporter of the decision to draft Tua over Herbert.

Shortly after launching his lawsuit, Flo was asked about his relationship with Tua in a podcast interview, and he said that he felt they had a good relationship. Then I remember he said something like: "Ask Tua. Ask Tua about our relationship."

Well looks like Omar did exactly that and not sure the response (classy as it was) reflects well on their relationship...
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
18,271
Reaction score
16,774
The Gov said:
How is it not a good thing that he is someone who the players would like to hang out with? You can be a friend with your players, and they can still respect you at the same time. Just curious on why you think might not be a good thing?
Click to expand...
It could be a positive. It just gives me Adam Gase vibes. It really comes down to how McDaniel handles it, though.

It's difficult to be friends and the boss.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,786
Reaction score
11,957
Hoot said:
Do you have a new sense of the team backing you this offseason, after so many trade rumors in the past?

"There is so much that has happened. A lot of changes. A lot of good changes. The locker room feels different. We're all excited. This is the first time I've seen a lot of guys show up to phase 1 of OTA's. And a lot of veterans are showing up. That speaks a lot to Mike and the relationship he has with the guys on the team and the amount of respect he has from the locker room."

What has your relationship with Mike been like the last few months?

"Well, I don't know if you've seen the videos of him at the Luau, I think that speaks a lot. That's kind of how the relationship has been. Very supportive. He wants to hang out, I go up to his office, tell him I got a couple guys coming over to hang out and he feels bad that he didn't get an invite to come over and hang out. You know, it's been a really cool relationship. Been different. But been super cool."

Click to expand...

He calls his HC 'Mike?'
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
6,645
Reaction score
7,645
Location
Virginia
The Gov said:
How is it not a good thing that he is someone who the players would like to hang out with? You can be a friend with your players, and they can still respect you at the same time. Just curious on why you think might not be a good thing?
Click to expand...

I think it's fine as long you can still command respect when you've got a player doing something like screaming "This happens every effing week!!!!" at you on the sideline. What that looks like has many forms I'm sure, but ignoring with a blank stare isn't one of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom