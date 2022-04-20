 QB Tua Tagovailoa: Meets with the Media--Gives opinion of his relationship with Flo. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Meets with the Media--Gives opinion of his relationship with Flo.

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
3,110
Reaction score
20,347
Location
Nebraska
Do you have a new sense of the team backing you this offseason, after so many trade rumors in the past?

"There is so much that has happened. A lot of changes. A lot of good changes. The locker room feels different. We're all excited. This is the first time I've seen a lot of guys show up to phase 1 of OTA's. And a lot of veterans are showing up. That speaks a lot to Mike and the relationship he has with the guys on the team and the amount of respect he has from the locker room."

What has your relationship with Mike been like the last few months?

"Well, I don't know if you've seen the videos of him at the Luau, I think that speaks a lot. That's kind of how the relationship has been. Very supportive. He wants to hang out, I go up to his office, tell him I got a couple guys coming over to hang out and he feels bad that he didn't get an invite to come over and hang out. You know, it's been a really cool relationship. Been different. But been super cool."

 
Last edited:
Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
3,110
Reaction score
20,347
Location
Nebraska
Tua, what was your relationship like with Flo?

"That's a big question. That's a big question. Well......I'll tell you this......I'm very thankful he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That's what I'd say."

Says a lot right there.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
9,733
Reaction score
7,158
Age
33
Location
Maine
Hoot said:
Tua, what was your relationship like with Flo?

"That's a big question. That's a big question. Well......I'll tell you this......I'm very thankful he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That's what I'd say."

Says a lot right there.
Click to expand...
It really does. Also with a long pause before. They didn’t like each other.

And he says McDaniel was disappointed that Tua didn’t invite him to come hang out with some other players lmao.
 
Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
3,110
Reaction score
20,347
Location
Nebraska
Reporter: You can't really invite the HC to hang out.

Tua: "This one you can! This one you can. Yeah he is that cool."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom