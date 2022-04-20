QB Tua Tagovailoa: Meets with the Media--Gives opinion of his relationship with Flo.

Do you have a new sense of the team backing you this offseason, after so many trade rumors in the past?



"There is so much that has happened. A lot of changes. A lot of good changes. The locker room feels different. We're all excited. This is the first time I've seen a lot of guys show up to phase 1 of OTA's. And a lot of veterans are showing up. That speaks a lot to Mike and the relationship he has with the guys on the team and the amount of respect he has from the locker room."



What has your relationship with Mike been like the last few months?



"Well, I don't know if you've seen the videos of him at the Luau, I think that speaks a lot. That's kind of how the relationship has been. Very supportive. He wants to hang out, I go up to his office, tell him I got a couple guys coming over to hang out and he feels bad that he didn't get an invite to come over and hang out. You know, it's been a really cool relationship. Been different. But been super cool."



