QB Tua Tagovailoa not in concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel says

MIAMI -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol as the team prepares for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills and was evaluated for a concussion after hitting the back of his head on the ground during the second quarter. He stumbled while trying to jog back to the huddle after the play, prompting the Dolphins to evaluate him for a concussion on the sideline and ultimately in the locker room.

After the game, both McDaniel and Tagovailoa said it was the quarterback's back that caused him to stumble, not a head injury. Tagovailoa said he felt like he "hyperextended" his back earlier in the game on a designed quarterback sneak, and it flared up late in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa said he passed the league-mandated concussion protocol at halftime and was allowed to return to the game.



www.espn.com

Fins coach says Tua not in concussion protocol

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not in the concussion protocol but is sore with back and ankle injuries ahead of Thursday night's game, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
McDaniel wasn't shy in addressing the rumor, and in fact said he understood why people thought what they thought. Said Tua was confused why people were asking him concussion-related questions because he was totally fine upstairs, just had a hurt back. McDaniel also went into detail about how much he's known for placing a priority on player's safety, sometimes TOO much.

Independent party said Tua had no concussion. I'm sure any investigation will show the same
 
Whether it was his back or head, if he passed protocol he passed.

If you get clocked in the head you'd be woozy for a few seconds later its natural...you just got clocked in the head....doesn't mean you are concussed.
 
Didn't expect any other decision. IF, Tua and Miami did bluff and get away with their concussion protocol, then that was one hell of a poker hand!
 
Most of the people who were up in arms about Tua coming back in the second half are the same people who unequivocally tell you Tua isn’t that dude. You’d think people would be happy he didn’t have a concussion, instead they jumped to the Dolphins being shady
 
I feel like the media and the Bills Mafia are pushing this narrative. They were talking about it on every football network/show this AM. I don't think Tua or McD would put substantial health issues on the line to win a game. Everyone knows at this point that concussions are not to be taken lightly. Tua even said he didnt know why they were asking concussion questions when it was his back that was hurting.

Talking about a concussion that didn't happen and investigating the Dolphins for it. This should be non-relevant.
 
I realize Bridgewater was coming off the bench but you didn't need to see much to know that holy shit we aren't going to win without Tua here.
 
Shows how far Tua has come.

The Bills fans went from chanting “Tua sucks” prior to Sunday’s game to now being upset that he was allowed to play.

What a bunch of tools.
 
