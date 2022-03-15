QB Watson meeting with the Dolphins Wednesday

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 4,894
- Reaction score
- 2,206
- Location
- SO CAL
KRA-BOOMDon't shoot the messenger. Per NFL.radio Watson is meeting with Miami Wednesday.
No really. I was listening to it when I picked up my lunch. He's meeting with teams Mon-Tues-Wed this week and we are on Wednesday. Sounded like we'll be the last meeting. I don't understand why we'd say the door is shut then meet with him, but there it is.
Is it true?This can’t be true, I was told Flores was the only one that wanted this guy.
Oh no doubt. Just find Grier the flip-flopping hilarious. They should be all-in. Folks on this site about to have a meltdown.No really. I was listening to it when I picked up my lunch. He's meeting with teams Mon-Tues-Wed this week and we are on Wednesday. Sounded like we'll be the last meeting.
I almost didn't post it for fear of a complete meltdown.Oh no doubt. Just find Grier the flip-flopping hilarious. They should be all-in. Folks on this site about to have a meltdown.
Oh no doubt. Just find Grier the flip-flopping hilarious. They should be all-in. Folks on this site about to have a meltdown.
They can easily make the room needed. Barry Jackson laid it all out before.AFTER using most of the cap space?