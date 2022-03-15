 QB Watson meeting with the Dolphins Wednesday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Watson meeting with the Dolphins Wednesday

Don't shoot the messenger. Per NFL.radio Watson is meeting with Miami Wednesday.
Delvin said:
No really. I was listening to it when I picked up my lunch. He's meeting with teams Mon-Tues-Wed this week and we are on Wednesday. Sounded like we'll be the last meeting. I don't understand why we'd say the door is shut then meet with him, but there it is.
 
This can’t be true, I was told Flores was the only one that wanted this guy.
 
DOLFANMIKE said:
No really. I was listening to it when I picked up my lunch. He's meeting with teams Mon-Tues-Wed this week and we are on Wednesday. Sounded like we'll be the last meeting.
Oh no doubt. Just find Grier the flip-flopping hilarious. They should be all-in. Folks on this site about to have a meltdown.
 
Probably Houston trying to act like more teams are interested to drive up the price. I think he goes to Atlanta because HE CALLED THEM for a talk.
 
