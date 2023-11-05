 QB Weak League? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB Weak League?

In one of the other threads, it was suggested that Tua may not be the guy to win the big games. I looked around the league, and there very few elite QBs. I mean, what QBs would you have real confidence to drive down for a game winning TD in a playoff game? Here is the list of starting QBs:
Tua
Allen
Jones
Wilson
Jackson
Pickett
Burrow
Watson
Lawrence
Richardson
Tannehill
Stroud
Mahomes
Herbert
Wilson
Raiders, um???
Hurts
Prescott
Jones
Howell
Goff
Fields
Cousins
Love
Ridder
Carr
Mayfield
Young
Purdy
Smith
Stafford
Murray

Nothing like the days of Manning, Brady, Brees, Rodgers, Roethlisberger, etc...
 
Mahomes & Burrow are the only guys from that list I 100% trust if the game is on the line. 8/10 times they would win it imo.

Herbert & Allen are great. But too much gunslinger mentality that causes dumb mistakes.
 
Tua is not the problem, it is his time to throw that needs to be better for us to succeed. Every QBs' weakness is passrush pressure and it is very true with Tua.

We cant count on his first reads being open all of the time, and he is forcing it whenever things break down quickly. The oline is doing better because he is getting the ball put quickly but have you guys seen how much time some of these guys have back there? if Tua had a better oline he could pick defenses apart.
 
The growing dual-threat QB movement likely has something to do with that. Throwing ability has decreased across the board IMO
 
It’s Mahomes in a tier all by himself and then I would say Allen and Hurts.

Tua and Burrow in the next tier that also might include Dak, Jackson, Lawrence.

Burrow a bit overrated imo. Went from Jefferson and Chase in his one great year in college to Chase, Higgins, Boyd in the pros.
 
BennySwella said:
He gets to his 2nd and 3rd read more than any other QB, go look at the actual stats and get back to us.

This is a nonsense innacurate media narrative.
 
