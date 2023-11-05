QB Weak League?

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
In one of the other threads, it was suggested that Tua may not be the guy to win the big games. I looked around the league, and there very few elite QBs. I mean, what QBs would you have real confidence to drive down for a game winning TD in a playoff game? Here is the list of starting QBs:
Tua
Allen
Jones
Wilson
Jackson
Pickett
Burrow
Watson
Lawrence
Richardson
Tannehill
Stroud
Mahomes
Herbert
Wilson
Raiders, um???
Hurts
Prescott
Jones
Howell
Goff
Fields
Cousins
Love
Ridder
Carr
Mayfield
Young
Purdy
Smith
Stafford
Murray
Nothing like the days of Manning, Brady, Brees, Rodgers, Roethlisberger, etc...
Tua
Allen
Jones
Wilson
Jackson
Pickett
Burrow
Watson
Lawrence
Richardson
Tannehill
Stroud
Mahomes
Herbert
Wilson
Raiders, um???
Hurts
Prescott
Jones
Howell
Goff
Fields
Cousins
Love
Ridder
Carr
Mayfield
Young
Purdy
Smith
Stafford
Murray
Nothing like the days of Manning, Brady, Brees, Rodgers, Roethlisberger, etc...