QB1 Apology Form

MSU_SpartFin
Perhaps if he had more WR's than just Waddle, he would have more TD passes. The fact he has played so well with the WR's, OL, and the lack of a running game shows he has at this time shows that he is the QB this team needs to build around.
The possibility of trading for another QB after this season is totally absurd, IMO.
After that Fiasco in NY over the Weekend….Grier, Please find a way to go get Devonta. Seems He doesn't like whats going on with Hurts, Reagor, and the Eagles' Brass. Especially with the MASH Unit problems that We have at Receiver (Parker/Williams/Wilson).
Considering all of the injuries, negativity and Watson garbage Tua had to go through this year, he's handled it in the most professional way and is now showing results on the field.
This guy has got real superstar potential. How can anyone not root for this dude?