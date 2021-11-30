 QB1 Apology Form | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QB1 Apology Form

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,590
Reaction score
34,972
Location
Land of Loco!
LOL! I don't know that we're there yet. He's doing well but we need more passing TDs out of him. Rooting for him!
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,840
Reaction score
14,063
Age
68
Location
Miami
Fin-Loco said:
LOL! I don't know that we're there yet. He's doing well but we need more passing TDs out of him. Rooting for him!
Click to expand...
Perhaps if he had more WR’s than just Waddle, he would have more TD passes. The fact he has played so well with the WR’s, OL, and the lack of a running game shows he has at this time shows that he is the QB this team needs to build around.

The possibility of trading for another QB after this season is totally absurd, IMO.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
13,630
Reaction score
25,703
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
1972forever said:
Perhaps if he had more WR’s than just Waddle, he would have more TD passes. The fact he has played so well with the WR’s, OL, and the lack of a running game shows he has at this time shows that he is the QB this team needs to build around.

The possibility of trading for another QB after this season is totally absurd, IMO.
Click to expand...
As to the first statement, I don't play the "ifs and buts" game. That's like alternate history guys saying what if France had put their foot down when Hitler took Austria.

The second statement? 100% wholeheartedly agree.
 
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,620
Reaction score
1,850
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Considering all of the injuries, negativity and Watson garbage Tua had to go through this year, he's handled it in the most professional way and is now showing results on the field.

This guy has got real superstar potential. How can anyone not root for this dude?
 
aquaman54

aquaman54

Starter
Joined
Mar 11, 2006
Messages
1,462
Reaction score
289
Location
Jacksonville,Florida
1972forever said:
Perhaps if he had more WR’s than just Waddle, he would have more TD passes. The fact he has played so well with the WR’s, OL, and the lack of a running game shows he has at this time shows that he is the QB this team needs to build around.

The possibility of trading for another QB after this season is totally absurd, IMO.
Click to expand...
After that Fiasco in NY over the Weekend….Grier, Please find a way to go get Devonta. Seems He doesn’t like whats going on with Hurts, Reagor, and the Eagles’ Brass. Especially with the MASH Unit problems that We have at Receiver (Parker/Williams/Wilson).
Get Him here with Tua and Waddy. I know, I know……”BUT ITS FUN TO DAYDREAM SOMETIMES”!!! 😬🏉🐬!!!
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
7,137
Reaction score
8,772
Location
Allentown, Pa
lynx said:
Considering all of the injuries, negativity and Watson garbage Tua had to go through this year, he's handled it in the most professional way and is now showing results on the field.

This guy has got real superstar potential. How can anyone not root for this dude?
Click to expand...

This.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom