qbr rating question???

Not really Dolphin related, but just wondering does this seem odd to anybody else?



Herbert 22 of 34 for 228 yards 1 td and 0 int = qbr of 40.8

vs

Brissett 21 of 34 for 230 yards 1 td and 1 int = qbr of 80.9



So same number of attempts and tds, Herbert with 2 fewer yards but no ints compared to Brissett's 1 and Brissett has a qbr that's twice as good? Not sure what all goes into the espn qbr score, but that sure seems strange to me. Like a boxing match with a judges score that doesn't make sense compared to the other two judges score. On my fight card the only area Brissett won was yards and that was by 2 yards. I know qbr takes other things into consideration, but hard to justift Brissett doubling up Herbert's wbr all things considered.