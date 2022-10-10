 qbr rating question??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

qbr rating question???

G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,519
Reaction score
7,498
Not really Dolphin related, but just wondering does this seem odd to anybody else?

Herbert 22 of 34 for 228 yards 1 td and 0 int = qbr of 40.8
vs
Brissett 21 of 34 for 230 yards 1 td and 1 int = qbr of 80.9

So same number of attempts and tds, Herbert with 2 fewer yards but no ints compared to Brissett's 1 and Brissett has a qbr that's twice as good? Not sure what all goes into the espn qbr score, but that sure seems strange to me. Like a boxing match with a judges score that doesn't make sense compared to the other two judges score. On my fight card the only area Brissett won was yards and that was by 2 yards. I know qbr takes other things into consideration, but hard to justift Brissett doubling up Herbert's wbr all things considered.
 
Last edited:
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
17,112
Reaction score
9,920
gregorygrant83 said:
Not really Dolphin related, but just wondering does this seem odd to anybody else?

Herbert 22 of 34 for 228 yards 1 td and 0 int = qbr of 40.8
vs
Brissett 21 of 34 for 230 yards 1 td and 1 int = qbr of 80.9

So same number of attempts (Herbert slight edge completions) and tds, Herbert with 2 fewer yards but no ints compared to Brissett's 1 and Brissett has a qbr that's twice as good? Not sure what all goes into the espn qbr score, but that sure seems strange to me. Like a boxing match with a judges score that doesn't make sense compared to the other two judges score.
Click to expand...
It is a highly subjective secret that espn keeps closely guarded and won’t show their “math” to anyone.
 
L

Libermaniac

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 26, 2019
Messages
410
Reaction score
870
Age
54
Location
Honolulu, HI
Ya that seems very odd. Maybe Herbert’s passes were more “hollow”. Eg. third and long that doesn’t get the first down, etc. Maybe more check downs where the RB did all the “work”, etc.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
17,112
Reaction score
9,920
gregorygrant83 said:
So can you roughly explain why Brissett's performance doubles Herbert's? I just don't understand qbr and since it makes sense to you. I'm not trying to be a smart ass, just curious how it works.
Click to expand...
I’m guessing situational success, intended air yard, tight window and big time throws are factored in some how. Herbie might have reverted back to his dink and dunk version leaning on yac while brissett might have pushed the ball downfield more. That’s my guess as I didn’t watch either game.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,543
Reaction score
7,069
Location
Miami
Has to be a play by play measure. Plus that it goes up to 158.6 or something. Like why that number?
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,845
Reaction score
14,133
Location
Borneo
QB rating means shit to me. It’s what your QB does in the fourth quarter to help you win. Eli Manning never had flashy fantasy league stats but he played very well in fourth quarters. Throw a pick or two in the first half? What are you doing in the second half to seal the deal
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,519
Reaction score
7,498
EasyRider said:
QB rating means shit to me. It’s what your QB does in the fourth quarter to help you win. Eli Manning never had flashy fantasy league stats but he played very well in fourth quarters. Throw a pick or two in the first half? What are you doing in the second half to seal the deal
Click to expand...
I agree to an extent. I personally would like to see a stat kept of % of drives that a qb leads his team to tds, fgs and into the opponents redzone in general. For example if a qb is moving his offense inside the opponent 30 yardline 60+ % of the time I'll take that regardless of what his passer rating or qbr might be.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom