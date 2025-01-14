 QBs in Divisional Rounds | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QBs in Divisional Rounds

Patrick Mahomes
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
Josh Allen
CJ Stroud
Jalen Hurts
Jayden Daniels
Jared Goff

NFL is a QB driven league. You can argue that all but 1 of these QBs are all athletic, mobile, & great outside the pocket.
 
