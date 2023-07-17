 QBs under pressure | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QBs under pressure

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
3,281
Reaction score
3,221
I listened to a sports radio show this AM. The guy had his type 5 QBs who are under the most pressure to produce.
Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson.
I disagree the most with Rodgers. If he does not succeed it will be “it’s ok, it’s the tail end of his career “. As well as “it’s the Jets”.
I also disagree with Wilson. Again the latter parts of a career and he has already had success.
I do agree the most with Love. He follows both Rodgers and Favre.
Unfortunately I would put Tua on this list. Not from an ability view but injury. If he has any prolonged issue, it will bring out the “we should have drafted Herbert” group in full force.
Time will tell, as always. But I sure hope that the martial arts, OL coaching, scheme, and getting the ball out quick will be the answer.
 
I can see the Wilson one for sure. The "can he do it without Pete Carroll" part is pretty valid. I think he'll crush it with Payton.

Love writes it's self as does Fields.

Rodgers is more about "does he have one left in a big city". Also, the comparison to how Favre did leaving the same team for the same team.

Dak's story is more about "is it finally time to put it together".
 
Whenever we discuss the quality of players, there are those who will cite statistics for why a player is good (ignoring whether the big numbers led to wins)... some will cite Super Bowl wins (ignoring the fact that it's a team game)...

Generally, I lean to a less provable idea. Did a player get his team to be better than it should have been.

For instance... Dak Prescott has stats, and his team probably should have been more successful than it has been...

Or Mostert... he had nice stats, but did it help us or lead us in any way? I'd say 'no'.

I'd also say that both Rodgers and Wilson have been more name, than game throughout their careers. I don't think either player ever really caused their teams to be much better than they should have been. Both of them leaned towards the selfish side of life... bad for a team sport.

Tua... makes us better when he's healthy... way better. I definitely think he's in the 'prove it' group though, but only in the context of... prove that you can remain healthy.
 
You can make a case there is a lot of pressure on every QB who is not a rookie or has established themselves as already being elite, which is Mahomes, Allen and Burrow in my mind.
Watson, Mac Jones, Kyler, Carr just off the top of head have a lot of pressure this year. Tua's in a separate tier from everyone simply due to the health situation
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom