QBs under pressure

I listened to a sports radio show this AM. The guy had his type 5 QBs who are under the most pressure to produce.
Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson.
I disagree the most with Rodgers. If he does not succeed it will be “it’s ok, it’s the tail end of his career “. As well as “it’s the Jets”.
I also disagree with Wilson. Again the latter parts of a career and he has already had success.
I do agree the most with Love. He follows both Rodgers and Favre.
Unfortunately I would put Tua on this list. Not from an ability view but injury. If he has any prolonged issue, it will bring out the “we should have drafted Herbert” group in full force.
Time will tell, as always. But I sure hope that the martial arts, OL coaching, scheme, and getting the ball out quick will be the answer.
