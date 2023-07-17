QBs under pressure

Whenever we discuss the quality of players, there are those who will cite statistics for why a player is good (ignoring whether the big numbers led to wins)... some will cite Super Bowl wins (ignoring the fact that it's a team game)...



Generally, I lean to a less provable idea. Did a player get his team to be better than it should have been.



For instance... Dak Prescott has stats, and his team probably should have been more successful than it has been...



Or Mostert... he had nice stats, but did it help us or lead us in any way? I'd say 'no'.



I'd also say that both Rodgers and Wilson have been more name, than game throughout their careers. I don't think either player ever really caused their teams to be much better than they should have been. Both of them leaned towards the selfish side of life... bad for a team sport.



Tua... makes us better when he's healthy... way better. I definitely think he's in the 'prove it' group though, but only in the context of... prove that you can remain healthy.