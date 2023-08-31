 QBs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

QBs

Most of us agree (some more emphatically than others) that White and Skylar under whelmed in preseason.
What QBs are out there? The Pats have just one QB on their 53 with Zappe and Cunningham on their PS.
I looked at the rest of the listed PSs, no one jumps out at me. So it looks like these are our QBs.
Not too mention that some of us (many?) feel we need help at OL and ILBer.
 
I’d take Wentz over White but if Tua goes down for an extended period of time I’d rather roll with what we have. Maybe we end up with a top 10 pick.
 
The truth is we can’t just bring someone in and assume they can instantly perform better than two guys who know the offense and have been immersed in it all off-season. We roll with the guys we have.
 
Another day another backup QB topic saying the same thing.

I wonder really I do. Do you or anyone else calling for xyz QB honestly believe it makes one ounce of difference what you wish for on here?

Henrik. Is Grier monitoring the board on a daily basis? Perhaps he has some staff to do it looking for hot leads and great ideas?
 
Between Skylar and White I think that Skylar is bound to mess up more than White but at the same time Skylar is bound to make a big play more than White would. Either way we all know if Tua goes down for a long period of time then we're in trouble but that's true for most teams.
 
I thought we wanted to make the team better.
Are there "hot" leads on this board, or just a lot of "hot" air? - LOL
 
Well I hear Mariota, remember him, the hottest thing in Free Agency according to many on here is 3rd string now somewhere.

Fact remains Grier and Mike don't give a shit what / who we want
..and I am glad.
 
This week alone 4 including the below.

White and Thompson are here this year. Time to come to grips with it.
 

