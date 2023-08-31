Jssanto
Club Member
Most of us agree (some more emphatically than others) that White and Skylar under whelmed in preseason.
What QBs are out there? The Pats have just one QB on their 53 with Zappe and Cunningham on their PS.
I looked at the rest of the listed PSs, no one jumps out at me. So it looks like these are our QBs.
Not too mention that some of us (many?) feel we need help at OL and ILBer.
