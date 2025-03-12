 Question about Armstead's contract | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question about Armstead's contract

So he agreed to reduce it to the minimum so we had cap room, but now he's saying he'll make a decision soon.

If he chooses to come back, what does that reduced his contract to the minimum mean? Is it like a restructure where we turn salary to bonus and the cap hit gets pushed down the road? What is he being paid this year?
 
my understanding is if he plays, his salary is around $1.5 million so it's not like a typical restructure where the money he gives up now will still be paid later. If he retires, the Dolphins get that additional $1.5 million in cap space.
 
