Question about Armstead's contract

So he agreed to reduce it to the minimum so we had cap room, but now he's saying he'll make a decision soon.
If he chooses to come back, what does that reduced his contract to the minimum mean? Is it like a restructure where we turn salary to bonus and the cap hit gets pushed down the road? What is he being paid this year?
