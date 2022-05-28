Question about Hotels around Miami

Mods: Not sure where this should go, feel free to move it



Just got tickets to the Texans game Nov 27th. Last year I went with my son and stayed in Lauderdale by the Sea which was really great, stayed right on the beach and pretty quiet. This year is my wife wants to go and will likely want to have a bit more of a party atmosphere but we are late 40's so nothing too crazy. Any suggestions? We would like to stay on the beach for sure. Hollywood?



Thanks for any suggestions