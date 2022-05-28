 Question about Hotels around Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question about Hotels around Miami

lynx

lynx

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,917
Reaction score
2,679
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Mods: Not sure where this should go, feel free to move it

Just got tickets to the Texans game Nov 27th. Last year I went with my son and stayed in Lauderdale by the Sea which was really great, stayed right on the beach and pretty quiet. This year is my wife wants to go and will likely want to have a bit more of a party atmosphere but we are late 40's so nothing too crazy. Any suggestions? We would like to stay on the beach for sure. Hollywood?

Thanks for any suggestions
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
18,297
Reaction score
39,691
The Diplomat is on the beach in Hollywood. Not sure how happening the scene is, though!

Lots closer to the stadium than Lauderdale By The Sea.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom