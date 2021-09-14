 Question about parking at the game (Bills) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question about parking at the game (Bills)

Phin-o-rama

Phin-o-rama

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Sep 30, 2003
Messages
6,059
Reaction score
147
Age
43
We are going to be in section 348 Home side...

You have to reserve complimentary parking through the hard rock site ahead of time (all yellow pass parking is sold out)

How do I know which lot is closest to 348?

The free parking sections are listed as:

Betty
Calder
LOT19
LOT22
Norwoo



Also there is parking for sale on SeatGeek which is where the people we are going with bought the tix but it's like $130 for a yellow pass...worth? Orange is like $185

Any tips?
 
Phin-o-rama

Phin-o-rama

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Sep 30, 2003
Messages
6,059
Reaction score
147
Age
43
I'll add I don't want to walk all over the place, take an uber/lyft, or whatever...especially after the game when the frenzy to get out starts

And I don't really mind paying for yellow or orange through seatgeek if its legit and even still not sure which side of the stadium we would end up on lol.

Thanks in advance
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom