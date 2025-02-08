 Question about Tyreek (different subject) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question about Tyreek (different subject)

Crzynick25

Crzynick25

What we heard most of the season was he was playing all season, against doctors wishes with a torn ligament in his wrist. We heard he told them he was gonna play and be with his teammates even though multiple doctors advised against it.

Our last game was January 5th, has anyone heard anything at all about him going in and getting surgery to repair his damaged wrist?
 
Not sure about getting it fixed. Maybe he hurt it tackling that onlycows thing in his backyard and doesn't want to admit it.
 
Yeah thats why I was also wondering. Our last game was over a month ago. I havent heard anything about him getting surgery for his damaged wrist.
 
