Question about Tyreek (different subject)

Crzynick25
Apr 20, 2003
What we heard most of the season was he was playing all season, against doctors wishes with a torn ligament in his wrist. We heard he told them he was gonna play and be with his teammates even though multiple doctors advised against it.
Our last game was January 5th, has anyone heard anything at all about him going in and getting surgery to repair his damaged wrist?
