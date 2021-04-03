 Question for the board | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question for the board

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Since I don’t live any where near a Miami i want to ask a question for those who live in South Florida.

What beat writers cover the Dolphins accurately and fairly?

why it matters is if I pay to subscribe to a Paper I would rather it be a choice made that I will get some value form with Fins info.

Im not so sure I like what Armando says at the Herald or the content in his reports

I do like some of Hyde’s takes at Sun Sentinel.

help me out please tired of clicking links to find out I cannot read the article.

Danny

Danny

I would not pay to read what any of them have to say. You can get the same info here. Join the 347 club and you'll get some real inside info from Chambers.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yeah the Fins local media is all about opinions these days, and they lean on the side of negativity to maximize clicks... Not only would I never pay for their content, I make sure I dont click on their ****.
 
