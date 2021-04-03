Question for the board

HollowBeast
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2018
- Messages
- 116
- Reaction score
- 199
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Black Hills
Since I don’t live any where near a Miami i want to ask a question for those who live in South Florida.
What beat writers cover the Dolphins accurately and fairly?
why it matters is if I pay to subscribe to a Paper I would rather it be a choice made that I will get some value form with Fins info.
Im not so sure I like what Armando says at the Herald or the content in his reports
I do like some of Hyde’s takes at Sun Sentinel.
help me out please tired of clicking links to find out I cannot read the article.
Thank You
What beat writers cover the Dolphins accurately and fairly?
why it matters is if I pay to subscribe to a Paper I would rather it be a choice made that I will get some value form with Fins info.
Im not so sure I like what Armando says at the Herald or the content in his reports
I do like some of Hyde’s takes at Sun Sentinel.
help me out please tired of clicking links to find out I cannot read the article.
Thank You