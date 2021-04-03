Question for the board

Since I don’t live any where near a Miami i want to ask a question for those who live in South Florida.



What beat writers cover the Dolphins accurately and fairly?



why it matters is if I pay to subscribe to a Paper I would rather it be a choice made that I will get some value form with Fins info.



Im not so sure I like what Armando says at the Herald or the content in his reports



I do like some of Hyde’s takes at Sun Sentinel.



help me out please tired of clicking links to find out I cannot read the article.



Thank You